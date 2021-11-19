"Thought it was a joke" – Callum Hudson-Odoi opens up on moment when Tuchel asked him to play at wing-back for Chelsea

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi has been deployed in several positions under Thomas Tuchel, including at right wing-back. The 21-year-old recently revealed he thought the German gaffer was joking when he was asked to play at wing-back.

Here's what Hudson-Odoi said:

"When the manager first came in and he told me to play wing-back, I was just a bit in shock. I thought it was a joke. Obviously, when I played there, it was different. It suited my game a little at that time and I think that he’s come in and he’s given the freedom and the instruction to the team of how he wants everyone to play and what he wants from the team to try to win games."

The English forward revealed that Thomas Tuchel's presence has had a tremendous impact on the dressing room. The gaffer wants to win every game and Chelsea are trying to do their best to live up to his expectations.

Hudson-Odoi further explained:

"When he has come in, he has given us that extra motivation, extra courage and push to know that regardless, he is going to push us to our hardest level because he wants the best out of us. It’s definitely a good thing to know that he is coming in with the motivation and determination to try to win games and win trophies. We are going to keep pushing until we reach our main goal.”

Chelsea's Callum Hudso-Odoi fights for his spot as Thomas Tuchel has plenty of options to choose from

It's a tall order to get into Tuchel's playing 11, but Hudson-Odoi has fought hard to earn his spot. So much so that he's played in the wing-back position, which is pretty unnatural for him.

Tuchel has plenty of options to choose from for the same spot, including Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount.

However, Hudson-Odoi received plenty of chances because Timo Wener and Romelu Lukaku have been sidelined with injuries.

Tuchel operates a three-man defense at Chelsea that utilizes wing-backs. These wing-backs often serve as wingers in Chelsea's highly rewarding pressing system.

Naturally, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are the first names on the sheet because of their recent dominating performances.

Together they have scored seven goals and registered four assists, helping Tuchel's Chelsea sit atop the Premier League.

Chelsea take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 20 and will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table

Edited by Diptanil Roy