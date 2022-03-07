"Three or four of them are out of this world" - Gary Neville chooses between Liverpool and Manchester City's attacking lineups

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has chosen the attacking frontline out of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, which he deems to be 'out of this world'.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool are locked in a thrilling title race that has seen the Reds catch up to their title rivals with just six points between them. Jurgen Klopp's team also have a game in hand.

The Cityzens' recent slip-up against Tottenham Hotspur means Liverpool have picked up pace in the race, having trailed by twelve points earlier this year. Both teams possess squads that any manager in world football would be happy to have at their disposal. However, Neville has chosen Klopp's attack as the more impressive.

Speaking to Sky Sports during coverage of the Manchester Derby, Neville said (via HITC):

“Liverpool have, I think, the better front players in their squad and in their team. You look at Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Diaz and Origi. I think there are six players there that really are a massive threat. Three or four of them are out of this world and a couple of them are world-class. And that makes them a real threat towards the end of the season.”

How does Liverpool's attack compare with Manchester City's?

Manchester City have flourished this season

Both teams can be credited with scoring the most amount of goals in the Premier League this season. Liverpool's frontline, however, boasts the highest number of goals scored at 71 to Manchester City's 68.

The current top goalscorer in the league is the Reds' Mohamed Salah on 19 goals in 25 EPL appearances. His Anfield teammates Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota make up the top three, with the duo both sitting on twelve goals thus far.

The closest Manchester City player to the trio is Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian winger's two goals against Manchester United on Sunday took his tally to ten in the Premier League.

It is clear that Jurgen Klopp's side does indeed possess more attacking options than that of Pep Guardiola's men.

The £40.5 million signing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz has only added to the already formidable strike force, with Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino also contributing in the ongoing campaign.

Guardiola does not boast an out-and-out striker in his squad other than Gabriel Jesus, who is not a regular starter. The former Barcelona manager has often chosen to go with a false 9 this season.

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden have all contributed to City's attacking play. The trio have scored 24 goals between them in the Premier League.

