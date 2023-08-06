Three Premier League clubs eye move for £30 million-rated Manchester City star - Reports

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is reportedly on the radar of three Premier League clubs as the Cityzens look to offload the center-back, as per talkSPORT.

The 29-year-old fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola last season, making only 12 appearances in the Premier League. With the arrival of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for a staggering £77 million, Laporte has now been deemed surplus to requirements.

Manchester City are now actively seeking to cash in on the defender. Despite Laporte's impressive track record at the Etihad, where he has won five Premier League titles, they have placed a modest £30 million price tag on the player.

The availability of the talented defender has piqued the interest of three Premier League clubs: Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa. All three sides are said to be closely monitoring Laporte's situation, hoping to secure his services ahead of the upcoming season.

However, City prefer selling the player to a club outside of England as they are wary of strengthening a direct rival. It may be because of their experience when they allowed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to join Arsenal last summer, who came close to challenging them for the top-flight title.

Aymeric Laporte joined Manchester City in January 2018 from Spanish club Athletic Bilbao after his £57 million release clause was activated. Over the years, he has featured in 179 games across all competitions for City, even contributing 12 goals to the team's cause.

During the 2018/19 season, Laporte's performances were top-notch, earning him a well-deserved spot in the PFA Team of the Season.

However, as the summer transfer window nears its end, the interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, and Aston Villa may lead to a fascinating transfer saga.

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte linked with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Aymeric Laporte has also attracted interest from Al Nassr, as per Footy Hub. The Spanish defender's move to the Saudi Arabian club would see him play alongside former Premier League stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Alex Telles.

Per the report, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Marquinhos was their primary target, but they have now turned their attention towards the Spain international after Man City's desire to offload him.