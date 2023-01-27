Three Real Madrid players ruled out of Real Sociedad clash - Reports

Real Madrid will be without the services of Daniel Carvajal, Benjamin Mendy, and Lucas Vazquez for the upcoming La Liga clash against Real Sociedad. All three key players have been ruled out due to injuries.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🥇| Carvajal, Mendy and Lucas Vazquez OUT vs Real Sociedad. 🥇| Carvajal, Mendy and Lucas Vazquez OUT vs Real Sociedad. @MelchorRuizCope 🚨🥇| Carvajal, Mendy and Lucas Vazquez OUT vs Real Sociedad. @MelchorRuizCope

Carvajal has been struggling with a muscle injury for the past few weeks and has been unable to train with the team. The Spanish right-back has been a mainstay in the Madrid defense for years, and his absence will be a big blow for the team.

Mendy, on the other hand, has been dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of action for several weeks. The French left-back has been in good form this season and his absence will be a significant loss for Real Madrid.

Lastly, Lucas Vazquez is out for the upcoming La Liga match due to a muscle injury. The versatile winger has been in good form, and his absence will be another big blow for the team.

These injuries come at a difficult time for Madrid, who are currently in a tight race for the top spot in La Liga against their arch-rivals Barcelona. The team will also have to play with out-of-form players like Eden Hazard and deal with recurring injuries to Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, and David Alaba.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid injury update:



• Alaba, Tchouaméni: will be ready by Sunday.

• Rodrygo: blow to the tibia. Tests today.

• Carvajal: doubt for Sunday.

• Mendy: problems in the left thigh. Out for Sociedad.



@AranchaMOBILE #rmalive | Real Madrid injury update:• Alaba, Tchouaméni: will be ready by Sunday.• Rodrygo: blow to the tibia. Tests today.• Carvajal: doubt for Sunday.• Mendy: problems in the left thigh. Out for Sociedad. 🚨🌕| Real Madrid injury update: • Alaba, Tchouaméni: will be ready by Sunday.• Rodrygo: blow to the tibia. Tests today.• Carvajal: doubt for Sunday.• Mendy: problems in the left thigh. Out for Sociedad. @AranchaMOBILE #rmalive

The loss of these players will test the depth of the Madrid squad, but the team will be looking to overcome these injuries and get a positive result against Real Sociedad.

It's not yet known how long the players will be out of action as the extent of the injuries is unknown. With so many key players missing, it will be a test of the team's depth, and the players that step in will have an opportunity to prove themselves.

Los Blancos will hope that these injuries are not long-term and that these players can return to the pitch soon.

''Real Madrid does not give up'' - Manager Carlo Ancelotti after securing a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised his team after they secured a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

He said:

''The team once again demonstrated when faced with the highest demands that it knows how to suffer and compete until the end. Real Madrid does not give up.''

Carlo Ancelotti @MrAncelotti El equipo volvió a demostrar ante la máxima exigencia que sabe sufrir y competir hasta el final. El Real Madrid no se rinde. #HalaMadrid El equipo volvió a demostrar ante la máxima exigencia que sabe sufrir y competir hasta el final. El Real Madrid no se rinde. #HalaMadrid https://t.co/6MJCE4Duc1

This statement speaks to the team's resilience and determination as they were able to come out on top despite several injuries.

The win secures Real Madrid's spot in the semifinals, where they will face one of Barcelona, Athletic Club, and Osasuna.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Real Madrid's possible semifinal opponents:



• Barcelona

• Osasuna

• Athletic Club



Who do you want? 🤔 Real Madrid's possible semifinal opponents:• Barcelona• Osasuna• Athletic ClubWho do you want? 🤔

Poll : 0 votes