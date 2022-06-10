“Three Toni Kroos would not be as effective” – Real Madrid star makes bold claim about playing alongside Modric and Casemiro

Toni Kroos has opened up on Real Madrid's famous midfield trio of the German himself, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Along with Modric and Casemiro, Kroos has been part of a midfield trio that is likely to be remembered among the very best the game has ever seen. The trio have been the orchestrators behind as many as four Champions League triumphs for the Spanish giants over the years.

Modric and Casemiro won their first Champions League title in the 2013-14 season (the famous La Decima) before Kroos made his move to the club from Bayern. Since then, the trio have been dominating the game and have engraved their names in the history books.

Toni Kroos has stated that the three midfielders have a unique skillset and complement each other. He told Spanish outlet Marca:

“Each of us knows exactly his own characteristics are and combines them accordingly in such a way that they work together. Three Toni Kroos would not be as effective."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Fede Valverde: "The toughest rival who drove me crazy the most? I think Modrić, Casemiro and Kroos during the training sessions." 🎙| Fede Valverde: "The toughest rival who drove me crazy the most? I think Modrić, Casemiro and Kroos during the training sessions." https://t.co/w9eWJLOUtz

Kroos has also credited the defenders and forwards for all the success Real Madrid have achieved over the years. He added:

“We complement each other on the pitch because we want to play together and succeed together. And we have a great team around us that defends behind us and delivers while going forward.”

Los Blancos had a season to remember last time out as they won both La Liga as well as their 14th Champions League title. They defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game.

Real Madrid look future-proof in the midfield department

Real Madrid boasts the best midfield united in the world right now in Kroos, Modric and Casemiro but the trio are not getting any younger. The Spanish giants, though, look more than ready for the future with three incredibly gifted young midfielders set to join their ranks.

Real Madrid’s midfield depth is 𝑹𝑰𝑫𝑰𝑪𝑼𝑳𝑶𝑼𝑺! Casemiro, 30 years old.Luka Modric, 36 years old.Toni Kroos, 32 years old.Aurélien Tchouaméni, 22 years old.Eduardo Camavinga, 19 years old.Federico Valverde, 23 years old.Real Madrid’s midfield depth is 𝑹𝑰𝑫𝑰𝑪𝑼𝑳𝑶𝑼𝑺! 🇧🇷 Casemiro, 30 years old.🇭🇷 Luka Modric, 36 years old.🇩🇪 Toni Kroos, 32 years old.🇫🇷 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 22 years old.🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga, 19 years old.🇺🇾 Federico Valverde, 23 years old.😱 Real Madrid’s midfield depth is 𝑹𝑰𝑫𝑰𝑪𝑼𝑳𝑶𝑼𝑺! https://t.co/TqOEbydtJX

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are already at the club and Los Blancos look set to sign highly-regarded Frenchman Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Eurosport.

All three players have exceptionally high ceilings and look more than capable of taking the baton from their senior midfielders in the near future.

Real Madrid have done well to beat PSG and Liverpool for the signature of Tchouameni from AS Monaco, who looks destined to succeed Casemiro.

