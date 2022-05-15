"Throwing mud at things at the moment and seeing what sticks" - Craig Burley slams Tuchel for his failure to bring on Chelsea star in FA Cup defeat against Liverpool

Craig Burley has slammed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for not playing Timo Werner against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

Werner was an unused substitute for the Blues as they lost out to Liverpool 6-5 on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes.

Burley has slammed Tuchel for not even introducing Werner from the bench and has claimed that the German tactician is hard to figure out.

Burley, who had an eight-year spell at Stamford Bridge between 1989 and 1997, reckoned that Werner could have troubled the Liverpool backline.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"Timo was injured and uncomfortable during the warm-up and said he could not play."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner:"Timo was injured and uncomfortable during the warm-up and said he could not play."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Timo Werner:"Timo was injured and uncomfortable during the warm-up and said he could not play."[via @AdamNewson]

The Scotsman has also claimed that Tuchel is yet to figure out his best XI and still trying to find the right formula. He said on ESPN FC:

"Thomas Tuchel is difficult to figure out at the moment in terms of who is putting on, who he's selecting to start. Timo Werner, who's had a troublesome time at Chelsea, in all fairness in the last few weeks his form has been better."

He added:

"He's looked sharper, he's looked in a better place and yet, okay he doesn't start, but guess what, when Liverpool were knackered, the one thing he'd do is run in behind. He's fast, he's pacey, but he doesn't even get off the bench today yet he's been having one of the better periods of his Chelsea career."

He also said:

"I kind of think Thomas Tuchel is throwing mud at things at the moment and seeing what sticks. I don't think he knows what his best team is, certainly his frontline, he doesn't know who's going to get the goals for him."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel made some surprising calls against Liverpool

It was indeed surprising to see Tuchel favoring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to play in an unnatural number nine position rather than bringing Werner on from the bench.

The England international came on from the bench in the 106th minute and was taken off for ross Barkley in the 119th minute.

With Virgil van Dijk taken off by Liverpool, Timo Werner could have made a difference with his pace and movement.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK I’m so confused about the Ruben Loftus Cheek substitution, can someone explain was he injured or was it tactical? Why not bring on Timo Werner who might of used his pace & caused a few issues to the Liverpool defence. I’m so confused about the Ruben Loftus Cheek substitution, can someone explain was he injured or was it tactical? Why not bring on Timo Werner who might of used his pace & caused a few issues to the Liverpool defence.

Werner has been far from a hit at Stamford Bridge following his move from RB Leipzig in 2020.

However, the German international has seen his form somewhat improve over the past few weeks.

It would be a massive blow to Werner's confidence that the Chelsea manager did not turn to him even though he had five substitutions.

Edited by Diptanil Roy