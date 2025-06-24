"Thrown away like a garbage bag" - Ex-Bayern star slams Barcelona's treatment of Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Former Bayern Munich star Mario Basler has criticized Barcelona's treatment of their longtime goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German shot-stopper has been linked to an exit from the club this summer after the Catalans signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014 and has been their starting goalkeeper for almost 11 years. The German international missed most of last season after injuring himself in September 2024. The Catalans signed Wojciech Szczesny as a temporary replacement following the injury. However, despite Ter Stegen being available towards the end of the season, Szczesny continued to be a starter for crucial games.

The situation became more difficult for Marc-Andre ter Stegen after Barcelona signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer for a reported €25 million. The Spaniard is reportedly expected to be the Catalans' starting goalkeeper from next season.

In an interview with SPORT1 via AS, former Bayern Munich star Mario Basler criticized Barcelona's alleged mistreatment of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. He said (via Barca Universal):

"This is what happens nowadays. If you’re injured and you’re no longer needed, you’re thrown away like a garbage bag. It’s no surprise. He won’t have a chance there, and he’s even risking his place in the national team. He will have to find something else if he wants to be number one at the 2026 World Cup. Contracts are no longer worth anything."

If Ter Stegen stays at Barcelona, he will not be guaranteed playtime. Joan Garcia is expected to be the Catalans' number one choice to guard the goal. Moreover, Szczesny is also reportedly close to renewing his contract and accepting a secondary role at the club. With no guaranteed playtime, this could also question his position in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper for his national team.

Barcelona director Deco makes feelings clear about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future at the club

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Barcelona director Deco addressed rumors about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future at the club. He mentioned that it is not his decision to guarantee playtime to anyone, which is entirely the discretion of the coach.

"I don’t have to talk to him. My job is to build the best possible team for the coach. From there, it’s the coach’s call. There’s no clause in any contract that guarantees playing time," he said (via Barca Universal)

Deco also added that Joan Garcia's signing was not the main priority, but they did want to wait for other clubs to sign the Spaniard. He said:

"We had to think about the present and the future. Joan is a young, top-level goalkeeper. He may play now, or maybe not for another year or two, but everyone starts from zero. Nobody has an advantage. The goal was not a priority. But the market gave us a chance, and if we waited, the cost could have been higher or the player could’ve gone elsewhere. We had to act."

Multiple reports suggest Hansi Flick does not consider Marc-Andre ter Stegen a part of his plans for next season. However, the coach's choice will be evident only when the season begins.

