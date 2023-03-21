"Ticks all the boxes" - Didier Deschamps officially confirms France's captain and vice-captain

Manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be the new captain of the France national team after Hugo Lloris' retirement from international football.

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper led France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup win and captained them to a runners-up spot in Qatar. The 36-year-old announced his decision to hang up his gloves at the international level in January.

Deschamps has now confirmed that Mbappe will wear the captain's armband for Les Bleus. Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been named the vice-captain. The 32-year-old has 42 goals in 117 appearances for his country.

Speaking in an interview via TF1, the French tactician said (RMC Sport):

"Kylian Mbappe is the new captain of the Blues. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian ticks all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the field, as in group life, by being a unifying element."

Mbappe, 24, has scored 36 times in 66 appearances for France. He scored four times and provided an assist in the 2018 World Cup, including a goal in the 4-1 win against Croatia in the final.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward netted eight times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including thrice in the final against champions Argentina, to take home the Golden Boot.

Kylian Mbappe to captain France against Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier

Kylian Mbappe, 24, is one of the youngest captains in international football.

Manager Didier Deschamps' has announced Kylian Mbappe as France's new captain just a few days before his team's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers this month.

Les Bleus face Netherlands in Saint-Denis on March 24 before travelling to Dublin to take on the Republic of Ireland three days later. France are drawn in Group B alongside Ireland, Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Deschamps' decision to elect Mbappe as the new captain would have been made more straightforward after Raphael Varane's retirement from international football. The 29-year-old announced his decision to quit the France team last month

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been consistently world-class for PSG over the last few seasons. With 202 goals in 250 games across competitions, he's the Ligue 1 giants' record goalscorer.

