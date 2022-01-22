“Ticks all the boxes” - Tony Cascarino urges Liverpool to make move for Premier League attacker if they lose Mohamed Salah

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino feels West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool if the Egyptian is let go. According to him, the Hammers wide man "ticks all the boxes" required to thrive in Jurgen Klopp's heavy-metal system.

Bowen, signed from Hull City in January 2020 for £18 million, has been on a good run of form this season. The 25-year-old has contributed towards 15 goals in the Premier League, scoring six and providing nine assists. He's arguably been the chief driving factor behind an unlikely Champions League push which sees the Hammers currently occupy fourth position in the league table.

Speaking to talksSPORT, Cascarino said:

“Klopp seems to love players that never give up, are tenacious and will chase. They don't have to be technically brilliant. Mane is not. They're good, but not technical geniuses like Bernardo Silva, David Silva, [Kevin] De Bruyne and many others."

"[Liveprool players] are not like that but they're really tenacious. I actually thought, if they lost Mohamed Salah, who could they logically go after? And then I kept thinking Jarrod Bowen of West Ham ticks all the boxes. Because he's tenacious, he chases everything and he's decent technically but not extra-ordinary," he added.

The 59-year-old has previously likened the English youngster to Salah and tipped him to succeed at Liverpool if there was indeed a transfer.

Bowen's prolific campaign has caught the eye of the Reds, although his contract at West Ham runs until 2025 and is currently valued at €31 million.

Salah's Liverpool future has come under question lately

Bowen began being linked with the Reds after Salah expressed doubts about his Liverpool future. In October, the Egyptian professed his love for the club while saying he would love to play on Merseyside for the rest of his career. However, the star winger also made it clear that he expects a fair deal and claimed the situation is not in his hands.

During an interview with Sky Sports he was quoted as saying:

“If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can’t say much about that – it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me. At the moment I can’t see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad. It’s hard, I don’t want to talk about it, but it would make me really sad. At the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool but let’s see what will happen in the future.”

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has been class apart, scoring 148 goals from 229 games in all competitions, including 111 in the Premier League.

He was an integral part of the Liverpool squad that romped to Champions League and top-flight titles in the last few years, with many even considering him among the best in the club's history.

