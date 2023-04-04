"Ticks every box" - Paul Merson names surprise choice to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Premier League legend Paul Merson has tipped former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers to succeed Graham Potter at Chelsea.

Potter and Rodgers were both sacked on Sunday (April 2) after disappointing weekends for their respective clubs. The west Londoners suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, their 10th league defeat of the season. It leaves them sitting 11th in the league, 12 points off the top four with 10 games to go.

Meanwhile, Leicester were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace, managing just three shots to the Eagles' 31. They have been dragged into a relegation battle and currently sit 19th.

Despite Rodgers overseeing a disappointing campaign at the King Power, Merson has backed him to replace Potter. The Arsenal legend is a big fan of the Northern Irish coach (via Metro):

‘I would like to see Brendan Rodgers in at Chelsea… I’m a big Brendan Rodgers fan. Unfortunately, things have gone horribly wrong at Leicester. In football it all comes down to timing, and let’s be honest, if Leicester were where Brighton are now, everyone would be calling for Rodgers to go to Chelsea."

Merson continued by insisting that Rodgers ticks all the boxes to be a success at Stamford Bridge. He alluded to how the coach started his coaching career with Chelsea:

"Rodgers ticks every box; he plays on the front foot, he started his coaching career at Chelsea and knows the club. Chelsea fans will question why they should turn to a manager who has just been sacked by Leicester."

Rodgers has had stints at Liverpool and Celtic. He won two SPL titles with the latter before leading Leicester to the FA Cup in 2021. Merson talked up his resume:

"But if you look at the all-round picture, Rodgers is a good manager who has worked at top clubs like Liverpool and Celtic, won trophies at Leicester and put them on the brink of Champions League qualification. I just think Rodgers is the one."

Former Chelsea boss Potter decides against a swift return to management amid interest from Leicester

Graham Potter (right) won't be replacing Brendan Rodgers (left).

The Mail reports that Potter has decided against making a quick return to management as he wants to recharge his batteries. The English coach will take time to reflect on his disappointing spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.

He was appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor last November and handed a five-year contract. However, the West London giants lacked form throughout his tenure and he didn't manage to implement his playing style on the team.

Leicester identified him as a long-term replacement for Rodgers but it appears Potter will not consider the role this season. They have also earmarked former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as a leading candidate for the vacancy.

