Tim Sherwood claims Arsenal star and Harry Kane would have made Manchester United title contenders 

Football pundit Tim Sherwood claimed Manchester United would have been title contenders had they signed England internationals Harry Kane and Declan Rice this summer.

The Red Devils have started off the Premier League season poorly, losing to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur while defeating Wolves and Nottingham Forest in unconvincing fashion.

Erik ten Hag's side have brought in Rasmus Hojlund to lead the line and Sofyan Amrabat to potentially play alongside Casemiro in midfield. Claiming that he would have instead gone with Kane and Rice, Sherwood said (via TBR):

"I’m not sure Daniel Levy would’ve wanted to sell him there. If they wanted to bid £150m I’m not sure he would’ve cut his nose off to spite his face. He would’ve done the deal. I don’t think they were there, Rasmus Hojlund was the main target, and he likes players he’s worked with before."

He added:

"They need more than just Harry Kane. I thought they had a decent season last year, a progression season, if they went ‘come on Declan (Rice) we’re having you, and we’re going to have Harry Kane’ they would’ve challenged for the title, but I think they have more problems than that and I’m not 100% sure on the manager."

The Tottenham Hotspur icon decided to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a reported fee of €100 million this summer. Meanwhile, the former West Ham skipper moved to the Emirates and managed to net his first goal for the Gunners against Manchester United before the international break.

"Rasmus Hojlund looked good"- Pundit impressed by striker's cameo for Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund (via Getty Images)

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson was impressed by Rasmus Hojlund's cameo against Arsenal, which was his first appearance for Manchester United. The striker was signed from Serie A club Atalanta for a reported fee of £72 million.

Warning fans not to get carried away with the attacker's short spell on the pitch, Merson said (via United in Focus):

"Rasmus Hojlund looked good – a right handful. But that was for 20 minutes."

The 20-year-old striker was brought on to replace Anthony Martial in the 67th minute of the abovementioned fixture. He gave Brazil international Gabriel a tough time and nearly managed to win a penalty.

Manchester United fans are likely to see the Norway international start against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (September 16).