WWE superstar Triple H has congratulated Bayer Leverkusen for becoming the first unbeaten Bundesliga champions. Xabi Alonso's men end their historic season with the DFB-Pokal final with Kaiserslautern on Saturday (May 25) in Berlin.

Leverkusen have indeed had a memorable captain, capturing their first Bundesliga title, in the process ending serial winners Bayern Munich's 12-year stranglehold on the top-flight title.

Although Alonso's side lost 3-0 to Atalanta in midweek in the UEFA Europa League final - ending their hopes of an unbeaten season - they will look to end the campaign on a high by beating Kaiserslautern to win the domestic double.

Ahead of the WWE Bash in the German capital in Berlin - the venue of Leverkusen's DFB-Pokal final - Triple H sent his congratulations to the team for their superb season, tweeting:

"Congratulations to Bayer04_en on becoming Bundesliga Champions for the first time ever after an incredible, historic UNDEFEATED season. Time to celebrate like the champions you are … good luck in tomorrow’s German Cup final, and we’ll see you this August for #WWEBash In Berlin."

The WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled at the Olympiastadion on August 31, marking the promotion's first PPV and live-streaming event in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga season by the numbers

Bayer 04 Leverkusen boss celebrates the Bundesliga title.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen produced a Bundesliga season for the record books - an unbeaten triumph that has even eluded 33-time record champions Bayern Munich.

In 34 league games this season, Leverkusen won 28 of their 34 games, drawing the other six. Although Bayern (94) scored five more goals, Alonso's side had the division's most frugal defence, conceding only 24 times. With 90 points, they also finished just a point shy of Bayern's 2012-13 record-winning tally.

Bayer Leverkusen scored a Bundesliga record eight goal goals in stoppage time. Their first league title in their 45th season is the longest taken by any side to win the German top flight.

Alonso's side sealed the title on matchday 29, the third quickest time taken by any side to capture the Bundesliga title.