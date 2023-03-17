"Time to confirm Potter sacking", "I'm tired man" - Real Madrid fans confident after getting Chelsea in UEFA Champions League draw

Real Madrid fans online are confident of their club beating Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The draw on Friday (March 17) revealed that the two sides will face each other in a repeat of last season's quarter-finals. The Spanish giants won that tie with a 5-4 aggregate scoreline en route to their record-extending 14th Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid won the first leg 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last season before Chelsea beat them 3-2 after extra-time at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg. The fixtures will be reversed this season, however, and Los Blancos will host the first leg.

The two sides also faced each other in the semi-finals of the Champions League in the 2020-21 season. The Blues won the tie 3-1 on aggregate and went on to win the trophy, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final.

Regardless, some Madrid fans are confident of beating Chelsea and reaching the semi-finals, while others are bored of facing the London outfit once again. They took to Twitter to share their reactions after the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals was announced.

One fan tweeted:

"Time to confirm [Graham] Potter sacking"

Another fan wrote:

"Every season same opponents I m tired man"

Here are some more reactions to the draw:

Chelsea have had a disappointing 2022-23 campaign so far. They are 10th in the Premier League table, a massive 29 points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. The Blues were also eliminated from both domestic cup competitions by Manchester City.

Graham Potter's men have, however, turned things around in recent games, winning three in a row across competitions.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are second in the La Liga table, nine points behind leaders Barcelona. They have already won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup this season but lost the Supercopa de Espana against the Blaugrana in the final.

Carlo Ancelotti's side also trail Barcelona 1-0 in the Copa del Rey semi-final after the first leg.

Real Madrid and Chelsea's fixtures before Champions League quarter-finals first leg

Real Madrid will host Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on April 11 with the second leg taking place a week later. Both sides have some big fixtures coming up before the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are currently preparing to face Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga on Sunday, March 19. They will then host Real Valladolid on April 2. They will then face the Catalans in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at Camp Nou on April 5 before hosting Villarreal in La Liga on April 8.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will host Everton in the Premier League on March 18 before welcoming Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on April 1. This will be followed by another home league fixture against Liverpool on April 4 before taking on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on April 8.

