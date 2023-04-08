“Time to entertain a relegation scrap”, “New coach, same Chelsea” – Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer 1-0 defeat in Frank Lampard’s return game

Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Chelsea yet another defeat at the Molineux as Frank Lampard's time in charge as the caretaker manager got off to a losing start.
Matheus Nunes of Wolves scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute. The Portuguese midfielder struck a thunderbolt of a volley from inside the box to find the back of the net. It was a goal of the highest standards and handed the Blues a miserable start to their life under caretaker manager Lampard.
While the Blues enjoyed the Lion's share of possession and were fluent on the ball, they failed to find the back of the net, an issue that has given them problems throughout the course of the season.
The lack of a proper number nine has been a persistent issue for the west Londoners. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was barely used by Graham Potter. Lampard, however, decided to bring on the Gabonese striker.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Wolverhampton Wanderers played Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium:
Frank Lampard's arrival failed to change Chelsea's fortune
When Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, the majority of fans and experts were left surprised. The German manager managed to win several trophies in his short stint.
Graham Potter took charge after Tuchel's sacking, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager had a nightmarish stint at Stamford Bridge. While Frank Lampard took charge on an interim basis, it looks like the problem is beyond managers as the team continues to struggle.
Former Chelsea player Glen Hoddle recently claimed that sacking Tuchel was a bad idea. He told Premier League productions (via Metro):
"What he did in a short period of time, you’ve got to look at that, a Champions League winners, you had the foundation there for real success and now they’re grasping for that by trying to go and buy a load of players. Give that money to Tuchel and go and buy what he wants to buy, that would’ve been incredible."
The Blues remain 11th, one place ahead of Wolves, after their defeat at Molineux. They will next play Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.