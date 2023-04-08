Create

“Time to entertain a relegation scrap”, “New coach, same Chelsea” – Twitter erupts as Chelsea suffer 1-0 defeat in Frank Lampard’s return game

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 08, 2023 21:39 IST
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's time at Chelsea got off to a poor start

Wolverhampton Wanderers handed Chelsea yet another defeat at the Molineux as Frank Lampard's time in charge as the caretaker manager got off to a losing start.

Matheus Nunes of Wolves scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute. The Portuguese midfielder struck a thunderbolt of a volley from inside the box to find the back of the net. It was a goal of the highest standards and handed the Blues a miserable start to their life under caretaker manager Lampard.

While the Blues enjoyed the Lion's share of possession and were fluent on the ball, they failed to find the back of the net, an issue that has given them problems throughout the course of the season.

The lack of a proper number nine has been a persistent issue for the west Londoners. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was barely used by Graham Potter. Lampard, however, decided to bring on the Gabonese striker.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Wolverhampton Wanderers played Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium:

I'm tired now of seeing Chelsea losing games
Speaking on behalf of all Chelsea Fans Mr. Todd Boehly. (@todd_boehly)PLEASE SELL THEM ALL🙏🏻Every Chelsea Fan who Agrees with this, just RETWEET🔁 https://t.co/rajhpp5yjs
Potterball vs Lampardball #WolChe https://t.co/eju1d9SBzU
This has been horrific. We couldn’t get a result against Wolves yet to think we have to play Brighton, United, Brentford, Arsenal, City and Newcastle, with Real Madrid in between it all. Time to entertain a relegation scrap because… vibes 👍🏻🤦‍♂️
This is one of the worst Chelsea teams I’ve ever seen
This clown Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel for Graham Potter. And then he replaced Potter with the only manager worse than him, Frank Lampard. He has made a mockery of Chelsea Football Club this season. https://t.co/QrqmvKEcjv
Only Chelsea can fire 3 managers in one season while they keep using same players and expecting a different result 🤣🤣 https://t.co/8jfWciybXk
Benzema is really going to score a tentrick against this Chelsea team
Frank Lampard coming back to Chelsea to save them. https://t.co/K8msL79QL9
Arsenal and ManUnited fans joining hands in bantering Chelsea https://t.co/9d41OZMDAB
“You can take a coach out of Chelsea but you cannot take Chelsea out of a coach” ~ Lampard, 2023. https://t.co/NWInCGgZTf
Wasn't given as a red card.Of course, it's a Chelsea thing. https://t.co/i2qTRnbhpB
When I said that in spite of Potter being a bum there's a lot of crap players at Chelsea we need to look at they called me an 'agenda merchant'
The whole chelsea back line when get pressed https://t.co/b8IuFljuBE
“Chelsea no even get new manager bounce. Don’t shout” https://t.co/mkw0P7nASj
Wolvesss don score ooo, Chelsea😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/wfF9WOh9lQ
Cucurella might be one of the worst signings in PL history.- World-record fee- Huge wages- Not a better CB than Colwill (academy)- Not a better LB than Maatsen (academy)If it sounds extreme, it's because the fanbase doesn't want to accept the gravity of failure yet.
New coach, same Chelsea https://t.co/7y0qNCGGqd
The closing stages now at Molineux.🟡 1-0 ⚪️ [84] #WolChe https://t.co/yEQePMzXBS
WELCOME BACK TO CHELSEA SUPER FRANKIE LAMPARD😂
Chelsea are yet to play away at Etihad, Emirates and Old Trafford https://t.co/iWZZtfoLMK
Nah like this Chelsea wan take win UCL?😭 https://t.co/juT1WNotOF
Retweet if you miss Roman 🥹 #cfc https://t.co/PILTTWnB89
Chelsea has 4 wins in there last 20 premier league match 💀 https://t.co/fZ1xC9KImr
Saka what's it?Saka : I can't find Chelsea anywhere near the top 10 teams on the premier league table 😭😭 https://t.co/skz988diwt
Chelsea's attack vs. Wolves https://t.co/ljVGc76zEg
Enzo man,it didn’t have to be Chelsea.💔😭 https://t.co/SvH3Q0OW4l
when chelsea finishes in 15th but they broke the record for most managers in a season https://t.co/Fw8RG67b8I
Chelsea’s best player today 💙 https://t.co/aQJtdJUi6k
Chelsea in the premier league this season. https://t.co/pQsK2EUH4A
Valverde watching chelsea concede a long shot goal https://t.co/cbQnChhult

Frank Lampard's arrival failed to change Chelsea's fortune

When Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel in September, the majority of fans and experts were left surprised. The German manager managed to win several trophies in his short stint.

Graham Potter took charge after Tuchel's sacking, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager had a nightmarish stint at Stamford Bridge. While Frank Lampard took charge on an interim basis, it looks like the problem is beyond managers as the team continues to struggle.

Former Chelsea player Glen Hoddle recently claimed that sacking Tuchel was a bad idea. He told Premier League productions (via Metro):

"What he did in a short period of time, you’ve got to look at that, a Champions League winners, you had the foundation there for real success and now they’re grasping for that by trying to go and buy a load of players. Give that money to Tuchel and go and buy what he wants to buy, that would’ve been incredible."

The Blues remain 11th, one place ahead of Wolves, after their defeat at Molineux. They will next play Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 12.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...