"Time to find a new job", "Sell him ASAP" - Fans rip into Barcelona star for his showing in 2-1 loss against PSG

Barcelona fans online were left disappointed with Dani Olmo's performance in their 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on October 1. The Spaniard was far from his best tonight, having squandered some good opportunities.
Barcelona established an early lead with Ferran Torres scoring (19') in the first half. However, PSG equalized with Senny Mayulu finding the back of the net before the half-time whistle (38'). Finally, Goncalo Ramos sealed the win for the French giants by scoring the winner (90').
Dani Olmo was featured in the starting XI but was one of the less impressive players on the pitch. In 72 minutes of gameplay, he had only one shot on target, while another was off target. He missed one big scoring opportunity, which could have given Barca a 2-1 lead before Ramos scored the winner.
Barcelona stars Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong open up about 2-1 loss to PSG in the UCL
In the post-match press conference, Barcelona stars Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong shared their thoughts on their 2-1 loss to PSG. Both players accepted that the Parisians were better on the pitch and delivered a winning performance. Kounde analysed where Barca lacked and said (via Barca Universal):
"I think in terms of ball possession, they were physically superior. We also didn't succeed in pressing as we wanted. So I believe there was a lack in everything this evening, and we should also commend that they put on a great performance. I'm not surprised. Today PSG showed they are the champions of Europe... They were superior."
De Jong also mentioned that it was difficult to lose at home, as this game marked Barcelona's first loss at home since December 2024. However, he stressed that this game was not decisive.
"I think we are also among Europe's elite clubs. Now they won, but the road is still long in the Champions League, and this match, although it was painful because we lost it, is not decisive," the Dutchman said (via Barca Universal)
The Catalan giants have six more UEFA Champions League phase games to play before proceeding to the next round. Meanwhile, they are currently unbeaten in LaLiga this season, sitting atop the points table with 19 points off seven games. Flick's side will have to keep up the momentum to live up to the expectations after their impressive last season.