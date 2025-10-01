"Time to find a new job", "Sell him ASAP" - Fans rip into Barcelona star for his showing in 2-1 loss against PSG

Barcelona fans online were left disappointed with Dani Olmo's performance in their 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League on October 1. The Spaniard was far from his best tonight, having squandered some good opportunities.

Ad

Barcelona established an early lead with Ferran Torres scoring (19') in the first half. However, PSG equalized with Senny Mayulu finding the back of the net before the half-time whistle (38'). Finally, Goncalo Ramos sealed the win for the French giants by scoring the winner (90').

Dani Olmo was featured in the starting XI but was one of the less impressive players on the pitch. In 72 minutes of gameplay, he had only one shot on target, while another was off target. He missed one big scoring opportunity, which could have given Barca a 2-1 lead before Ramos scored the winner.

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Olmo's performance, with many being disappointed with his showing. One Culer wrote:

"Sell olmo asap."

𝓷𝓪𝓱𝓚 𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓪𝔃𝓾𝓗 @MHK07860 @flujacule Sell olmo asap

Ad

Multiple other fans shared similar views about the Spaniard:

Hater Central @TheHateCentral Dani Olmo vs PSG: 72 Minutes (Hooked) 0 Goals/Assists 0 Key Passes 1 Big Chance Missed 10 Possessions Lost OLMOST TIME TO FIND A NEW JOB 🙏🙏🙏

Ad

Khing Lukha🦅 @Khing_Lukha @ManagingBarca Olmo the bench is your portion walahi

Ad

Shole⁰⁹± @Shole_09 Olmo don cost us another match again today. I no just see the usefulness of that guy

Ad

Culers continued to share their thoughts on Olmo's performance:

Mimi a-boy @TYLRverse @AnabellaMarvy Dani olmo shouldn't be anywhere near our starting 11....so useless and annoying

Ad

liam @liamdahgoat Gerard Martin had a better half than 70 million olmo

Ad

J. @JosipFCB93 The situation with Olmo is getting ridiculous. He showed more in the first 2 months at the club than he is showing now a year and a half later. And its not even about injuries anymore. What the hell is happening with this guy?

Ad

Barcelona stars Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong open up about 2-1 loss to PSG in the UCL

Kounde vs PSG - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Barcelona stars Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong shared their thoughts on their 2-1 loss to PSG. Both players accepted that the Parisians were better on the pitch and delivered a winning performance. Kounde analysed where Barca lacked and said (via Barca Universal):

Ad

"I think in terms of ball possession, they were physically superior. We also didn't succeed in pressing as we wanted. So I believe there was a lack in everything this evening, and we should also commend that they put on a great performance. I'm not surprised. Today PSG showed they are the champions of Europe... They were superior."

Ad

De Jong also mentioned that it was difficult to lose at home, as this game marked Barcelona's first loss at home since December 2024. However, he stressed that this game was not decisive.

"I think we are also among Europe's elite clubs. Now they won, but the road is still long in the Champions League, and this match, although it was painful because we lost it, is not decisive," the Dutchman said (via Barca Universal)

The Catalan giants have six more UEFA Champions League phase games to play before proceeding to the next round. Meanwhile, they are currently unbeaten in LaLiga this season, sitting atop the points table with 19 points off seven games. Flick's side will have to keep up the momentum to live up to the expectations after their impressive last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More