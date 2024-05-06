“Time to hand that transfer request” - Manchester United fans unhappy as Ten Hag refuses to name attacker in line-up to face Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans were furious with Erik ten Hag's decision to not start 21-year-old forward Amad Diallo in their ongoing Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils' season has taken a turn for the worse, with Newcastle United and Chelsea finding form and climbing over of them in the league table.

Since joining United in 2021, Amad Diallo has struggled for game time and has spent two seasons on loan away from Old Trafford. He scored the incredible winner against Liverpool in the Red Devils' 4-3 triumph in the FA Cup quarter-finals, but hasn't been chosen regularly by Ten Hag after that match.

One fan suggested Amad Diallo should hand in his transfer request and leave the club. Another questioned the inclusion of Mason Mount over Diallo. Some of the fan reactions to Ten Hag's starting line-up are included below:

"What will Amad do before Erik starts including his name in our lineups?" another fan questioned on Twitter.

One particular fan took refuge in requesting Piers Morgan to save Amad Diallo from his fate at Man United.

Manchester United could record their lowest-ever finish in Premier League history this season

In the club's storied history, Manchester United have never finished lower than seventh in the Premier League. That unfortunate record is held by David Moyes' 2013-14 United team, the season after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.

United are currently eighth in the league table, behind seventh-placed Chelsea on goal difference.

In 34 games prior to the Crystal Palace fixture, the Red Devils have recorded 16 wins, six draws, and 12 defeats. With 54 points, Erik Ten Hag will desperately try to win the last four matches to fight for a place in the Europa League next season.

After today's match against Crystal Palace, United will welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at Old Trafford, followed by Newcastle United. Their last match will be against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The only chance for the Red Devils to win silverware this season is by winning the FA Cup finals against arch-rivals Manchester City on May 25 at Wembley.