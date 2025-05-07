"Time to leave my club", "Should be shipped to Togo" - Arsenal fans want star sold after showing in 2-1 loss to PSG in UCL S/F

Arsenal fans on X want Gabriel Martinelli to be sold in the summer after he performed poorly during their 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Gunners were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing the semi-final 3-1 on aggregate, following the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.
Mikel Arteta and Co. looked threatening against PSG at the start of the game, with Gianluigi Donnarumma making several world-class saves to keep his side in the game. However, the Ligue 1 outfit responded well soon after, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the post. Fabian Ruiz then broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, unleashing a brilliant strike past David Raya to make it 1-0.
Raya saved Vitinha's penalty (69') to ensure Arsenal remained in the tie. Unfortunately for the visitors, Achraf Hakimi netted in the bottom-right corner three minutes later to double their advantage. Bukayo Saka halved the deficit in the 76th minute, but PSG defended well to progress to the UCL final.
Martinelli started down the left wing, playing 69 minutes. The Brazilian created zero chances, landed one shot on target from two attempts (50 percent accuracy), and delivered zero crosses from an attempted two. He also lost eight duels and struggled to make an impact after missing a golden chance early in the first half.
One Arsenal fan posted:
"First thing after this match Martinelli should be shipped to Togo"
Another fan tweeted:
"Martinelli brudda, It’s time to leave my club"
Other fans reacted below:
"Time for Martinelli to learn Arabic," one fan commented
"Martinelli wasted our time!!" another added
"Arteta trusting Martinelli despite his poor performance has costed us. Berta please sell Martinelli and allow us compete," one fan requested
"Lamine Yamal made me fall back in love with football yesterday, Martinelli is making me despise football today," another chimed in
How did Arsenal fare during their 2-1 loss against PSG in UCL S/F?
PSG continued their excellent run of form, defeating Arsenal 2-1 to progress to the UEFA Champions League final. They will face Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena on May 31.
The Gunners dominated possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 283 passes with an accuracy of 79 percent. Meanwhile, PSG had 46 percent possession and completed 242 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent.
Arsenal were more threatening going forward but were unable to make the most of their chances. They landed 19 shots in total, with four being on target (xG of 3.14). In comparison, the hosts recorded 11 shots in total, with six being on target (xG of 1.74).
Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on May 8, 2025, at 3 AM IST. They are subject to change.