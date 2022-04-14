“Time to move on” - Jose Enrique says Liverpool star doesn’t even have a place in second-string starting XI

Liverpool played with a heavily rotated team against Benfica. Some squad players like Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner and Joe Gomez all got a place in the starting XI. One player who had to be satisfied with only a place on the bench was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique suggested that it was probably time for the 28-year-old English midfielder to move on. Writing on Twitter, the Spaniard said:

"For me he is a great player but maybe is time to move on for him and the club because I don't see a place for him in the starting line up and in the second starting line up either"

José enrique @Jesanchez3 @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC For me he is a great player but maybe is time to move on for him and the club because I don't see a place for him in the starting line up and in the second starting line up either @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC For me he is a great player but maybe is time to move on for him and the club because I don't see a place for him in the starting line up and in the second starting line up either

Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be happy to miss out on the starting XI against Benfica. The midfielder has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season and has contributed 3 goals and 2 assists.

However, he has not played a single minute in the Premier League or UEFA Champions League since February 19, although he has played twice for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Liverpool will have to make some tough decisions this summer transfer window

Liverpool v Norwich City - Premier League

Liverpool are well stacked in the midfield department. The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara have all nailed down a place in the starting XI, while Naby Keita and Curtis Jones are higher in the pecking order than Chamberlain at the moment.

With youngster Harvery Elliott also capable of playing in midfield, a move away from Liverpool could revitalize Oxlade-Chamberlain's career.

The 28-year-old's contract also runs out in 2023 and Liverpool could look to sell him this summer and get a decent transfer fee.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC : "Lots of changes tonight but still no place for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Been a tough few months for him. The only football he's played since Feb 19 has been in the FA Cup. Not a minute in either the PL or the CL since then." #awlive [the athletic] .@JamesPearceLFC: "Lots of changes tonight but still no place for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Been a tough few months for him. The only football he's played since Feb 19 has been in the FA Cup. Not a minute in either the PL or the CL since then." #awlive [the athletic]

Chamberlain's contract is not the only issue Liverpool have to worry about. The superstar trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all have their contracts running out in 2023 as well.

With so many contract issues to sort out, Liverpool will have some tough decisions to make in the upcoming transfer window. It will be interesting to see who gets new contracts and who will depart The Reds in the summer.

Edited by Ashwin