"Time to rebuild this sad team" - USWNT have the same issue with the team after they are knocked out of FIFA Women's World Cup by Sweden 

USWNT have crashed out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 5-4 defeat to Sweden on penalties in the last 16.

The reigning world champions have bowed out of the competition in Australia/New Zealand after a dramatic penalty shootout. Megan Rapinoe's last World Cup game ended in tears as she missed her spot-kick during the clash.

However, Vlatko Andonovski's side would likely be in the quarterfinals if it wasn't for Sweden goalkeeper Zećira Mušović. The Chelsea shot-stopper was in unbelievable form, and her 11 saves helped prevent the United States from scoring an opener.

The USWNT remarkably had 22 attempts altogether but were unable to force through a vital goal. Instead, they were eliminated on penalties with Lina Hurtig bagging the winning penalty.

However, it wasn't without drama as her effort was initially saved by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. The ball then went over the line despite the shot-stopper doing her best to prevent it.

VAR intervened which is a rarity in a penalty shootout and deemed the ball to have crossed the line. Heartbreak for the USWNT and hysteria for the Swedes, it was a FIFA Women's World Cup knockout game that lived up to its billing.

It was also a historic one as it was the first time the Stars and Stripes have exited the FIFA Women's World Cup before the semifinals in their history. They are the record holders with four to their name and were favorites to win the tournament again.

However, that hasn't happened and fans are now backing USWNT to undergo a rebuild. One fan tweeted:

"Time to rebuild this sad team."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the USA's dramatic exit from the World Cup:

Rose Lavelle Stan @tblick10 @USWNT @Visa If I wake up and Vlatko isn't sacked, I'm going to be very upset

Thomas Beck @thomasbeck94 @USWNT @Visa Vlatko needs to be left on the tarmac Kiffen style please

JPLouisville @LouisvilleJp @USWNT @Visa Time to rebuild this sad team.

Carissa Catron @sheila_catron @MCbets__ @USWNT @Visa Laughs after she missed… tells you all you need to know.

Joey Draper @joeydra1 @USWNT @Visa Bringing on Rapinoe helped how? Vlatko didn’t get his subs right at all this tournament.

Billy Jänsen @HellbenderSTL @USWNT @Visa Get a new manager asap

Julie Ertz says her international career is likely over after USMNT exit the FIFA Women's World Cup

Julie Ertz may have called time on her international career.

USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz has said she has likely played her last game for her national team after their loss to Sweden. The 31-year-old played every minute of her nation's tournament in Australia/New Zealand.

The Angel City midfielder seems to have called time on her international career. She expressed the agony of losing to Sweden on penalties (via Pro Soccer Wire):

“It’s just an emotional time. It absolutely sucks and penalties are the worst. But it’s an honor to represent this team. I’m excited for the future of the girls.”

Ertz then summed up what it has meant to be able to represent her nation over the years:

“It’s been an absolute ride. I’ve learned so much about myself as a player, but even just as a person. So this team obviously competes and plays soccer but it does so much more and I’m just very grateful.”

Ertz dropped back into defense during this tournament to help fill in for the injured Becky Sauerbrunn. She has earned 122 caps and won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and in 2019.