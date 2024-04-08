“Time for revenge”, “Give us another hattrick GOAT” - Fans thrilled as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to starting line-up for semi-final vs Al-Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al-Nassr's starting lineup for their clash with title rivals Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup tonight (April 8). The Portuguese icon started on the bench in his side's 1-0 win against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Friday (April 5).

Luis Castro opted to rest Ronaldo in that game to ensure he was in top-notch condition for tonight's game. This is essentially Al-Alami's last chance of silverware this season as they trail their opponents by 12 points in the Saudi Pro League with seven games left.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to add to his extraordinary tally of 36 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across competitions this season. He'll need to be at his best against an Al-Hilal side who are unbeaten in the league.

Jorge Jesus' side broke the world record for consecutive wins (28) after beating Al-Ittihad 2-0 (4-0 aggregate) in the Asian Champions League on March 12. Al-Nassr have an almighty task on their hands at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium tonight.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo leads the line for Castro's side and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be out for revenge. His side have already suffered two defeats in the league against Al-Hilal this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo is partnered in attack by former Liverpool star Sadio Mane and Portuguese attacker Otavio.

Former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic and Saudi Arabian holding midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari partner up in the middle of the park.

Castro has gone with three at the back meaning former Manchester United star Alex Telles and Saudi Arabian full-back Sultan Al-Ghannam operate as wing-backs.

Saudi duo Ali Lajami and Mohammed Al-Fatil join former Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte in defense with David Ospina in goal.

Expand Tweet

One fan alluded to Al-Alami's story of redemption:

"It's time for revenge."

Expand Tweet

Another fan urged Ronaldo to bag yet another hat-trick:

"Give us another hattrick goat."

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Al-Nassr's starting XI:

"The GOAT got it. Suiiii," another fan wrote.

"Lets win this game," one fan demanded.

"Please tell the players to supply balls to CR7 so that he can stop dropping deep to go and fetch balls. Everytime he has to do that, please", another fan stated.

"Another hattrick from the GOAT wouldn't be a bad idea. Let's go," another fan wrote.

Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus plays slight mind games with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Jorge Jesus has masterminded Al-Hilal's remarkable campaign.

Jesus fueled the flames ahead of Al-Hilal's meeting with Al-Nassr by downplaying a potential loss's impact on his side. The Portuguese coach said (via Essentially Sports):

"If we lose to Al Nassr, it will not affect the rest of the tournaments in which we participate."

Al-Hilal are surging towards Saudi Pro League title glory with just a month left of the campaign. Jesus' men are also in the AFC Champions League semifinals facing Al-Ain with the first leg on Tuesday (April 16) and the second on April 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr crashed out of the competition at the hands of Al-Ain in the quarterfinals. They suffered a 3-1 defeat on penalties after a chaotic 4-4 on aggregate.