"Time for revenge", "I love this script!" - Arsenal fans sound confident after drawing Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal have been drawn against German champions Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Gunners defeated FC Porto on penalties to reach last eight, while the Bundesliga outfit overcame Lazio.

The two sides last faced off in the UEFA Champions League in a Round-of-16 tie in the 2016/17 season. Bayern went through on that occasion, winning 5-1 at the Allianz Arena and then 5-1 at the Emirates for a 10-2 aggregate win.

The quartet of Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman were part of the Bayern squad back then and are now in line to face the Gunners in the upcoming tie as well.

Given their team's form and Bayern's relative lack of form, Arsenal fans were pleased with the draw and sensed an opportunity for revenge. The Gunners' supporters took to X and showed great optimism for the outcome of the tie.

One fan wrote:

"Time for revenge."

Another added:

"I love this script!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern will travel to London for the first leg on April 9 before the second leg on April 16 in Munich.

Arsenal keen to end Bayern Munich hoodoo in UEFA Champions League clash

Arsenal are no strangers to playing against Bayern Munich. But they have lost heavily in each of their last three meetings. The Gunners went down 10-2 on aggregate the last time both sides met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the 2016-17 season.

The north London side also lost 5-1 in their second group-stage match against Bayern in the 2015/16 season. However, they were 2-0 victors in the first group game, with current manager Mikel Arteta on the bench for that match.

Bayern have an excellent record against the Gunners, winning seven of their 12 games against them so far. They have lost thrice while two matches have finished in a draw.