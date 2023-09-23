"Time to sell", "Let's call a spade a spade" - Manchester City fans want two players sold after lineup against Nottingham Forest is announced

Manchester City fans want two stars sold after Pep Guardiola named his starting XI to face Nottingham Forest. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium later today (September 23).

The Cityzens will be aiming to continue their perfect start to the 2023-24 season with a win against Nottingham Forest. They are currently at the top of the standings with 15 points from five games. On the other hand, Steve Cooper's side are eighth with seven points and will be looking to cause an upset.

Ederson starts in goal for Manchester City. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol make up the defense.

The midfield consists of Matheus Nunes, Rodri, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, and Julian Alvarez. Erling Haaland is the lone striker to complete the starting XI with Guardiola opting to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jack Grealish has been named on the bench after his return from injury, while Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Kevin De Bruyne, and John Stones are still injured.

Manchester City fans want Nathan Ake and Kalvin Phillips sold after both were named on the bench again. While Ake has played 259 minutes of Premier League football this season, Phillips has only had a total of 13 minutes of first-team action in all competitions.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nunes starts? Kalvin Phillips needs to leave this team. Let’s call a spade a spade. He’s not in the level of Manchester City."

Another fan wrote:

"Time to sell Ake"

City are unbeaten against Nottingham Forest in their last six meetings, having won three and drawn three.

"You have to apologise" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola sends warning to Erling Haaland's critics

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently dished out a stark warning to Erling Haaland's critics.

Haaland has started the season in exceptional form, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in eight appearances across all competitions. However, he has been guilty of missing several big chances in his last two wins against West Ham United and Red Star Belgrade.

These misses have drawn criticism from some fans but Guardiola said (via Tribal Football):

"Haaland had incredible opportunities, he could have had 15 or 16 goals and the debate would be the same. The important thing is when the ball doesn't reach him or when he isn't in a good position."

He added:

"My advice is: don't criticise him too much. Criticise the full-backs , the central defenders, the coach, but never a striker who scores all the goals, because he will... You already know. And then you will feel like you have to apologise."

Haaland had a phenomenal 2022-23 season, contributing 52 goals and nine assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, helping Manchester City win the continental treble.