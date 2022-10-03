"Time to shine", "I'm happy" - Real Madrid fans excited to see midfielder back in starting XI against Osasuna

Real Madrid fans are excited to see Dani Ceballos handed an opportunity against Osasuna on October 2.

The Spanish midfielder has found game time a rarity at the Santiago Bernabeu amidst the huge competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti's side's midfield.

Ceballos had made eight appearances in all competitions, with all but one coming from the substitutes bench.

There were rumors throughout the summer that the midfielder may depart the La Liga club as he has fallen down the pecking order at the Bernabeu.

However, he has stayed at the club and Ancelotti has handed the midfielder an opportunity to impress against Osasuna.

It comes after Luka Modric picked up a knock for the Croatian national side on international duty.

The veteran midfielder is expected to make the El Clasico clash with Barcelona on October 16.

Real Madrid are looking to replace Barca at the top of the La Liga table and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They trail the Blaugrana by just a point with Barca having played one more game.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal for Madrid after Thibaut Courtois picked up a back injury.

Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy in defense.

Ceballos is joined by Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos in midfield, while Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr line up in attack.

Benzema returns to a Los Blancos side that have won every competitive game they have played so far this season.

They are up against an Osasuna side who have impressed at the start of the campaign with four wins out of six.

The last time Los Rojillos won at the Bernabeu was way back in 2004, although they did pick up a point last season.

Nevertheless, Madrid fans will be keen to see how Ceballos fares as he gets his chance to shine in place of Modric.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Spaniard starting against Osasuna:

Real Madrid look to continue their fantastic start to the campaign

Real Madrid are in fine form

Real Madrid have positioned themselves as favorites to win the La Liga title and successfully defend their crown.

They will perhaps be up against a more competitive Barca side who had a huge summer transfer window.

The signings of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde have enthused fans at the Nou Camp.

But they still look second best to a Madrid side who have come out of the gates all guns blazing.

The likes of Vinicius Jr, Tchouameni and Rodrygo are shining and Ancelotti now has Benzema back and firing.

