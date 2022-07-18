Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos among 8 players Real Madrid want to offload this summer: Reports

Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos are among the eight players that Real Madrid reportedly want to offload during the current transfer window.

According to Spanish publication Marca (h/t Daily Mail), they are joined on that list by Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral, Alvaro Odriozola, Takefusa Kubo, Jesus Vallejo and Reinier Jesus.

Los Blancos have had an eventful summer window so far. They have managed to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer as well as French starlet Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco.

But it seems that they are now interested in offloading some of their expendable stars. Out of the names mentioned above, Ceballos and Asensio would be the ones that surprise fans the most.

Real Madrid News @onlyrmcfnews ABC: Marco Asensio and/or Mariano leaving, along with Luka Jovic’s exit would mean Real Madrid will not rule out reinforcing the attack. ABC: Marco Asensio and/or Mariano leaving, along with Luka Jovic’s exit would mean Real Madrid will not rule out reinforcing the attack. https://t.co/sJ8aWpHP8I

The Spanish duo are in their mid-20s and have proven to be reliable squad options. But it seems they will not be handed any contract extensions, with both of them set to become free agents in the summer of 2023.

In that case, it is wise on Madrid's part to offload them as soon as possible. Otherwise, they run the risk of losing them for nothing next year. Apart from that, the other names on the shortlist aren't all that surprising.

None of them have succeeded in making themselves a regular part of Real Madrid's starting XI. Kubo, in particular, has failed to live up to the hype after being branded the "Japanese Lionel Messi" in his teenage years. He has failed to do anything of note across three loan spells at Villarreal, Getafe, and Real Mallorca.

The current UEFA Champions League holders have already seen Gareth Bale run down his contract and leave for the MLS. Marcelo and Isco have similarly been released, while Luka Jovic has already sealed a free transfer to Serie A side Fiorentina.

Real Madrid face Lyon battle in the race to sign Matheus Nascimento

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central (h/t the Hard Tackle), Olympique Lyonnais are set to battle Real Madrid in the race to sign Matheus Nascimento.

The 18-year-old Brazilian striker has made quite a name for himself at Botafogo. Despite his tender age, he has already appeared in 44 games for the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side, scoring eight goals and providing two assists across competitions.

Real Madrid have enjoyed success with the signings of players like Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr. straight from Brazil. But for Nascimento, they may have to beat Ligue 1 giants Lyon in order to land the teenager.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| John Textor (Botafogo owner):



“Real Madrid's interest in Matheus Nascimento? As far as I know the player's father has spoken to at least 12 teams. We want a quick solution for his future and if we can't sign him to a long contract I prefer to sell him soon." 🎙| John Textor (Botafogo owner): “Real Madrid's interest in Matheus Nascimento? As far as I know the player's father has spoken to at least 12 teams. We want a quick solution for his future and if we can't sign him to a long contract I prefer to sell him soon." https://t.co/YNEgQBxBRG

Karim Benzema, as good as he is, isn't getting any younger. Sooner or later, they will require a long-term replacement for him. That was perhaps their intention behind trying to sign Kylian Mbappe - a pursuit that bore no fruit.

Could Matheus Nascimento be that man? Only time will tell.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far