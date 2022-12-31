"Time to wreak havoc" "So much sauce in this team" - Arsenal fans thrilled as Mikel Arteta welcomes back star player to starting XI

Arsenal fans are delighted with the news that Oleksandr Zinchenko would start in the side's Premier League game with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (December 31).

The Gunners are flourishing atop the standings with 13 wins, one draw and a defeat in 15 games. They had no problem dispatching West Ham United in their first fixture following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, securing a comfortable 3-1 comeback victory.

Mikel Arteta's side now face Brighton, who are seventh and have been tricky customers for most of the top six this season. Zinchenko was on the bench for the Gunners' win over West Ham but comes into the starting lineup against the Seagulls.

The Ukrainian defender joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer for £32 million. He has impressed for Arteta's side, making ten appearances across competitions and helping the side keep four clean sheets.

Zinchenko also has experience of winning the Premier League title four times with City, showing his leadership qualities in galvanising teammates. He starts in defence after returning to full fitness.

Aaron Ramsdale is in goal, with Zinchenko joined in defence by Ben White, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Martin Odegaard skippers the side in midfield, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the centre of the park. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli join Eddie Nketiah in attack.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



Ready to go for the final time this year 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🤩 Zinchenko returnsXhaka in midfieldEddie leads the lineReady to go for the final time this year ⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️🤩 Zinchenko returns💪 Xhaka in midfield📞 Eddie leads the line✊ Ready to go for the final time this year https://t.co/gYv05vxZrw

Arsenal fans are excited by Zinchenko's inclusion.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

No surprise Zinchenko starts in what is a game where Arsenal will need to exert as much technical control as possible. His inclusion over Tierney gives Arteta's men another edge over Brighton on top of the advantages they already have.

Onè @ZeArsenalist Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



ZINCHENKO! WHOAAAAA!

Chandler MacKenzie @chanmack21 Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



Zinchenko in the XI, time to wreak havoc

Zinchenko - Xhaka partnership is back let's cook! So much sauce in this Arsenal team. #AFC #BHAARS

‎اسماعيل @LastSonOfArsene Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



great to see Zinchenko fit again, but what's KT really done to get dropped? need a good performance to end the year strong

jaspur👁 @jaspurliberman



They’re all big, but if Everton can hold onto this draw with City, this becomes a HUGE match.



Arsenal 7pts clear of City, top of the table on New Years Day sounds like a fucking joke.



C’MON ARSENAL!!!! 🏼 🏼 twitter.com/arsenal/status… Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



I like Zinchenko over Tierney.

They're all big, but if Everton can hold onto this draw with City, this becomes a HUGE match.

Arsenal 7pts clear of City, top of the table on New Years Day sounds like a fucking joke.

C'MON ARSENAL!!!!

T⛷ @Philosopher_TB Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🤩 Zinchenko returns

Xhaka in midfield

Eddie leads the line



Zinchenko ball

Arsene Wenger compares Arsenal's Odegaard with Cesc Fabregas in glowing assessment

Wenger has lauded Gunners captain Odegaard

Arsenal icon Wenger has compared Odegaard to midfield great Fabregas when praising the Norweigan.

Odegaard has been one of the Gunners' most important players since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2021 on a permanent deal following a one-year loan. He has made 20 appearances across competitions this term, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

The Norweigan was named Arsenal captain after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Wenger has showered praise on Odegaard, revealing how he once tried signing the midfielder during his time in charge of the Gunners.

Wenger told Norweigan outlet TV2:

"That was hard (when I didn't sign him). When he was 15, I talked to him. I actually spoke to Martin about it after the game now on Boxing Day."

Odegaard starred in the north Londoners' 3-1 win over West Ham on Boxing Day, providing two assists. Wenger continued by comparing him with former Arsenal midfielder Fabregas:

"I was desperate to sign him. Fortunately, he is here now. He really is like a young Cesc Fabregas. I think he has developed into a complete player."

Doc @karthikadhaigal



(@NRKno ) 🗣️ Odegaard on Arsenal - "The way it is now, I can see myself being here for several years. I want to do something special here. Take part in shaping the club and winning things. That is the big goal. The plan is certainly to be here for a while." 🗣️ Odegaard on Arsenal - "The way it is now, I can see myself being here for several years. I want to do something special here. Take part in shaping the club and winning things. That is the big goal. The plan is certainly to be here for a while."(@NRKno ) https://t.co/VMVClPYJSK

Fabregas was a huge hit with the Gunners, scoring 57 goals and contributing 95 assists in 303 games. He became captain of the north London giants and went down as one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of his generation.

