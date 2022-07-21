Timo Werner among six Chelsea stars Thomas Tuchel wants to get rid of this summer: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to offload as many as six players this window.

The Blues are currently on a pre-season tour in the USA, where they will play in the Florida Cup Final against fellow Londoners Arsenal. Thomas Tuchel is known to have sacrificed four youngsters to make room in the pre-season squad. The manager has deemed at least six players unwanted, and the club is looking to offload them.

However, the Blues have not been able to find suitors as no clubs are currently interested in signing the rejects. These include Michy Batshuayi, Kenedy, Malang Sarr, Ross Barkley, Timo Werner, and Kepa Arizzabalaga.

The six players have a combined market value of €180 million and cost the club around half a million pounds weekly in wages.

According to The Telegraph, Batshuayi, Barkley, and Sarr are the players Tuchel has been stuck with on the pre-season tour. Kepa and Timo Werner did not travel with the squad to Charlotte for Chelsea’s friendly. The Blues lost on penalties after Charlotte scored a late equalizer to tie the game 1-1.

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel are now looking to offload players to balance the books

The Blues have lost several important players this summer window. This includes Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen, and Antonio Rudiger.

While Lukaku’s move back to the Blues have been nothing short of a disaster, the Blues moved quickly to replace their defenders. Apart from signing Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe.

Tuchel will be happy with his overall dealings so far, especially concerning Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Sterling adds another dimension to Chelsea’s attack and can also be expected to chip in with regular goals.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Deal until 2027 offered to Koundé.



No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. Jules Koundé deal. Chelsea are now feeling confident as £55m bid was in line with Sevilla expectations, but still waiting for final green light. Thursday, key day.Deal until 2027 offered to Koundé.No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. Jules Koundé deal. Chelsea are now feeling confident as £55m bid was in line with Sevilla expectations, but still waiting for final green light. Thursday, key day. 🔵 #CFCDeal until 2027 offered to Koundé.No Barcelona bid, as of now - club still in contact with Koundé. https://t.co/kHYOxTu5rS

The Blues are also in the market for another striker, although that need might be fulfilled by Armando Broja. West Ham United have been linked to a £30 million deal for the player, but the Blues are currently fighting to keep him.

Of course, the new signings and the introduction of Broja and Conor Gallagher in the squad are bound to leave a bloated roster for Tuchel. The manager now seems intent on getting rid of unwanted players who will also ease the wage burden on the club.

