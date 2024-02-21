"Tired of defending him" "Sold this game" - Barcelona fans unimpressed by star's performance in 1-1 draw against Napoli

Barcelona fans are blaming Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the team's 1-1 draw against Napoli in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash in Naples on Wednesday, February 21.

After a goalless first half, Barca took the lead through Robert Lewandowski on the hour mark. While Barcelona's No. 9 delivered, so did Napoli's as Victor Osimhen equalized in the 75th minute.

Fans, however, were unhappy with the way Barca conceded the goal and many are blaming Ter Stegen for his part, or the lack of it. They feel the German custodian didn't show enough urgency to keep the ball from going to the back of the net.

One fan commented on X:

"What was ter stegen doing in that goal. He should've rushed and picked that ball up. I am tired of defending him."

Another fan commented:

"Nah ter stegen sold this game."

Here are some more reactions from Barcelona fans after Ter Stegen's performance against Napoli in the Champions League:

Last season, Ter Stegen was like a wall between the sticks as Xavi's side won the La Liga title. He also equaled Francisco Liano's record of keeping the most clean sheets in a La Liga campaign (26).

However, this season, the German hasn't been as reliable, as fans feel. Against Napoli, he conceded from the Serie A club's only shot on target during the game.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo reacts to the draw against Napoli

Despite Barcelona managing to get only a draw against Napoli, Barca defender Ronald Araujo is staying in high spirits. He believes the Catalan giants showed that they are a good team. Araujo, however, acknowledged that his side were disappointed with the goal they conceded.

Speaking to the media after the UEFA Champions League first-leg game in Naples, he said (via Barca Times on X):

“We were doing a good defensive job, but Osimhen took advantage of the chance he had. We feel bad about the goal, but we've shown that we are a good team.”

“Physically I am fine and I can do my best, that's the most important thing. We played against a big team, so now we have to qualify at home in front of our fans," Araujo added.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, there's all to play for when the two sides lock horns in the second leg at Camp Nou on March 12.