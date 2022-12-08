Brazil coach Tite has responded to the criticism leveled against his side for their celebrations during their 4-1 victory against South Korea in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

Brazil were at their flamboyant best against the Asian team, putting on a display of remarkable attacking football. After Richarlison's wonder-goal put Brazil 3-0 up in the 29th minute, the Spurs forward danced with his teammates on the bench and even Tite joined in.

The 61-year-old recently insisted that his side won't apologize for their celebrations. Tite further added that celebrating with his players helps him create a tighter bond with the younger generation.

Speaking to the media ahead of the FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia, he said (via BBC):

"It is a connection I have with the younger generation - they could be my grandchildren, If I have to dance to be connected with them, I will continue to dance. I'm not going to apologise when it's our culture to dance and have fun."

Roy Keane was amongst those who criticized the five-time world champions for their celebrations against South Korea. The former Manchester United star opined that it was disrespectful towards their opponents.

#BRA | #KOR | #FIFAWorldCup 🎙️ Roy Keane: "I think it's disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don't mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time. It's disrespectful. Even their manager gets involved. I don't like it." 🎙️ Roy Keane: "I think it's disrespectful dancing like that every time they score. I don't mind the first jig, or whatever it was, for the first goal, but not every time. It's disrespectful. Even their manager gets involved. I don't like it."#BRA | #KOR | #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/E8ZhFUVRyf

Tite believes the criticism comes from a place of ignorance about Brazil's culture. He said:

"I will not make comments on those who do not know Brazil history and culture like we do, I want my connection to be to the people who I relate to, who know how much I respect our history, they are the ones who I give my heart to. There might be lots of kids who dance because that is what Brazilian culture is when a goal is scored. That's not being disrespectful to anyone else - that's what we do, that's us. We will continue to do things in our manner."

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has no issue with Brazil's celebrations in the FIFA World Cup

Croatia Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil are set to take on Croatia in the first quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the game, Zlatko Dalic claimed he had no issues with their upcoming opponent's celebrations. However, he did state that he wouldn't want to see his own players celebrate in that manner.

Dalic said:

"[Brazil] have their own way that they celebrate, They celebrate how they know, they are so festive, so in unity, demonstrating their character and tradition. It's their right. Is that a disrespect towards the opponent? I cannot say. I would not like to see my players celebrate like that. But it's a different culture, they like to dance and it's nice."

