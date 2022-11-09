Tite praises PSG superstar Neymar for his physical preparation ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Brazil coach Tite has heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar for the work he has put in to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, who has deservedly been named in Brazil’s 26-man list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has been in brilliant form for PSG this season. The Brazilian forward has not only impressed with his creativity, but he has also worked hard off the ball.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom



Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.



12 days to go until #FIFAWorldCup fever has hit KeralaGiant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.12 days to go until #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup fever has hit Kerala 🇮🇳Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament.12 days to go until #Qatar2022 🏆 https://t.co/29yEKQvln5

Brazil coach Tite has been left impressed by the no. 10’s excellent performances in the 2022-23 season and lauded him for his rigorous physical preparation. Speaking to Globo Esporte, he said (via Canal-Supporters):

“He [Neymar] made an individual preparation with his awareness to start preparing during his vacation, in Mangaratiba. Ricardo Rosa , his personal physical trainer, gave all these conditions. PSG _provided this condition to speed up this whole process.

“But it's basically his ability to want to prepare individually. The will to win is one thing. Top athletes, people who reach the top, everyone has that ability. But the question is: do you want to prepare? When you prepare in advance, you reap what was done in preparation.”

The former Barcelona superstar has featured in 19 games for PSG this season, scoring 15 goals and claiming 12 assists.

He has played 121 games for Brazil since his debut in August 2010, netting 75 goals and providing 54 assists. The PSG ace is currently two goals shy from becoming Brazil’s joint all-time top goalscorer alongside the great Pele (77 goals).

Brazil legend Cafu claims the Selecao are not overly reliant on Neymar anymore

Cafu, who captained Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning side, has insisted that his country have better spread of matchwinners at the 2022 FIFA World Cup than they did in Russia. According to the legendary Brazilian, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, and Lucas Paqueta are all capable of single-handedly winning a match, which would make the skipper’s life easier.

433 @433 @neymarjr This is how much it means This is how much it means 😍🇧🇷 @neymarjr https://t.co/PmKyHAOQqk

Cafu told the press in Kolkata (via Times of India):

“Now Brazil isn't dependent on Neymar especially this year because there are several players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta.

“Those players are also capable of winning the Cup for Brazil and this year the side is much different but four years ago, it was all Neymar. If this question was asked to me four years back then I would have agreed that Brazil was very much dependent.”

