“To Arsenal he is worth £100 million” - Michail Antonio delivers glowing verdict about Gunners’ transfer target

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has urged Arsenal to break the bank again and sign Ivan Toney. He believes that the Brentford star all but guarantees 20 goals a season and would hand Mikel Arteta's side a big boost.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, the West Ham United star stated that the 27-year-old star is worth £100 million. He added that the Gunners need a player like him in the squad, as he is an instant upgrade on the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Antonio said:

“I believe that to Arsenal he is worth £100m. I believe that if he was at Arsenal when they played us they would’ve won that game. He’s just that guy who’s always there, he’s always in the right place and that’s what they are missing from their title race."

"They need a striker who can get them 20 goals, and I believe if he goes to Arsenal he will get 20 goals. The difference I would say between him, Jesus and Nketiah, I don’t believe he can drop deep as much as Jesus or Nketiah, but, in my eyes, to Arsènal, he’s worth £100m.”

Ivan Toney is set to return to action this month after the end of his suspension. The striker has been banned for the last eight months after he was charged by the Football Association for violating their regulations on gambling

Brentford not interested in selling Arsenal target Ivan Toney

Brentford are not looking to sell Ivan Toney, confirmed manager Thomas Frank. The London outfit's manager stated that they would only be interested in thinking of a sale if there was an unbelievable offer on the table.

Frank said at a recent press conference (via Eurosport):

"He is a Brentford player. He is here, we miss a few offensive players and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time. It is not for me to discuss [an offer], but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here."

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea are said to be interested in signing the Englishman. Manchester United have also been linked with the Brentford star as they look to solve their issues in front of goal.