"To compare me with Messi in a goal is crazy" - Barcelona midfielder brushes off comparisons with PSG star

Barcelona star Pedri Gonzalez has played down comparisons with club legend Lionel Messi after his goal against Galatasaray last night (17 March).

The Blaugrana traveled to Turkey for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash, needing an outright win to make it into the quarterfinals. However, they hit a roadblock with centre-back Marcao putting the hosts ahead after 28 minutes.

Xavi Hernandez's side desperately looked to level the scores and did so in the 37th minute through Pedri. The Spanish prodigy received Ferran Torres' pass inside the box, took a touch and then faked a shot to leave two defenders on the floor. He then slotted home with his right foot to make it a goal apiece.

The goal brought back memories of one of Lionel Messi's signature moves at Barcelona, albeit with his left foot. Speaking to Movistar after the game, Pedri, however, quickly put those comparisons to bed by saying (as quoted by Football Espana):

“To compare me with Messi in a goal is crazy.”

The 19-year-old's goal brought his side back into the match and they only grew in confidence after the break. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed home just four minutes into the second half from Frenkie de Jong's lob after an incredible double save by Inaki Pena in goal. The goal proved to be the decider as Barcelona won 2-1 on the night and on aggregate.

Pedri also believes the Blaugrana are among the favorites for the Europa League trophy this season. He stated:

“We have to game by game and let’s see what rival we have in the draw, but I believe that, yes, we are favourites. We are going to go with all we have.”

Barcelona are learning to thrive without Lionel Messi

It may be too early to argue that Barcelona have moved past Messi, who only left the club last summer. However, they are certainly showing signs of capability with respect to coping without arguably their biggest club legend.

The 2-1 victory on hostile territory was impressive for a multitude of reasons, with the Catalans displaying incredible resilience to earn a well-deserved result. They are currently unbeaten in their last 11 matches, with eight of those games ending in wins.

Xavi's side will aim to win the Europa League, which is their only chance at lifting silverware this season. They will also look to secure a top-four finish in La Liga, with this weekend's Clasico away to league leaders Real Madrid likely to be vital to their hopes.

