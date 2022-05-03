"To even answer that question is stupid!" - Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United would be 16th in the Premier League without Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed the doubters of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. He highlighted the Portuguese's importance to the club this season, stating that the Red Devils would've been 15th or 16th without him.

Since Erik Ten Hag was announced as United's next permanent manager, there has been speculation about Ronaldo's future at the club. The Dutch manager is known to play a high pressing game and many believe that a 37-year-old striker might not fit into his system.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has arguably been one of the only shining lights for Manchester United this season alongside David de Gea.

He has scored 24 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season and is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League.

He has scored multiple clutch goals like a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich, a brace against Arsenal, an equalizer against Chelsea and many more.

Highlighting this, Ferdinand slammed the journalists speculating about the striker's future at the club. He said on his Vibe with FIVE! podcast (via MEN):

"I think from a journalist's point of view to even answer that question is stupid. You've not been looking at what's going on during the season, you've obviously got the curtains in front of your eyeballs when you're watching Manchester United because if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play, Man United are around 15th-16th in the league probably, maybe lower."

He added:

"It's not a question of 'do you think the manager will keep him', it's 'how do you think you'll deploy him', it's 'how will he integrate into the team', and 'how he will use him'. That's the question, not 'will he stay or will he go', not a chance."

"That's a dream scenario" - Rio Ferdinand on Erik ten Hag having Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Ferdinand went on to explain that any new manager coming in will be happy to have the Portuguese superstar at the club. He said:

"When you've got a world-class operator on and off the pitch, you utilise that to the best of your abilities. When you've got a new manager coming in, that's a dream scenario [to have] someone like him here, to be the example for the others.

"I'll take that all day long. I'll be absolutely shocked to the hilt if Ten Hag comes in and says he can't work with Cristiano Ronaldo."

A major rebuild is expected at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag this summer. However, it would arguably be unwise for the club to let go of their top scorer this season in a disarrayed side.

