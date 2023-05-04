"To go to his place, it’s not the best of ideas" - PSG ultras chief criticises fans who protested in front of Neymar Jr's house

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ultras chief Romain Mabille has lambasted fans for their decision to gather in front of Neymar's house to protest.

The club's fans recently went to the western part of the city to express their discontent at the Brazilian attacker. Mabille, though, didn't take those actions kindly.

He pointed out that these sort of actions discredit fans' voices. He said (via L'Equipe):

“I don’t support what happened. It’s not a CUP action; the group doesn’t claim responsibility for it, nor is it behind it. It was definitely avoidable. To go to his place, it’s not the best of ideas. (Lionel) Messi is going to leave, and we just wanted to let Neymar know that it would be good for him to leave too.

"We don’t want to hurt him. We just want him to carry on his career far away from Paris. We want to move on to a new era. He’s part of a time where players get to do what they want. We want to move on and write a new page with players who show desire.”

PSG also condemned the action from fans. In a recently released statement, the club announced:

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday. Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour.”

Louis Saha doesn't want PSG superstar Neymar at Manchester United

Neymar was a crucial player for the Parisians this season before his season-ending injury. The Brazilian scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games across competitions before undergoing the ankle surgery that saw him get sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

The Brazilian's PSG future has always been a subject of speculation. He has recently been linked with a move to the Premier League. Former Manchester United player Louis Saha, though, doesn't want to see the player at his former club, telling Betfred:

"It would be great for the Premier League to have Neymar playing in England because he’s such a terrific player. He’s very entertaining to watch, but I can understand the question marks that can come from having a player like Neymar at your club.

"I’m just a big fan of the player on the pitch, but I don’t believe he’s lived up to expectations in his last three or four seasons with PSG. I wouldn’t want to see him in a Manchester United shirt, considering the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The team structure is so important and still fragile at times. But I certainly believe he’d be a great addition to the Premier League.”

The Brazilian, though, is expected to remain a PSG player next season. He has been a key player for the Ligue 1 giants since his 2017 arrival, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists in 173 games across competitions.

