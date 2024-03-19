“To be happy is the most important thing in life" - Real Madrid legend offers advice to Kylian Mbappe ahead of potential transfer 

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has a simple piece of advice to PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, who's all set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Mbappe, 25, is in the final four months of his deal at the Parc des Princes, having already informed his club hierarchy that he's leaving at the end of the season. Although he or his entourage have been coy about his next destination, Los Blancos are widely regarded to be the place he's headed to.

Figo, a bonafide Los Blancos legend, spent five years of his illustrious career at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2000s, arriving as one of the 'Galactico' signings. Widely regarded as one of the best in his position, the Portugese legend talked about Mbappe's impending arrival (as per Marca via Madrid Universal):

“To be happy, that’s the most important thing in life. I looked for my happiness, and I was lucky enough to come to Real Madrid and be there for five years.”

Figo made a rather contentious move from Barcelona to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2000. In 245 appearances across competitions, he bagged 57 goals and 93 assists, winning two La Liga titles, among others.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Despite facing an uncertain future, Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed another impressive season at PSG.

The 25-year-old has had a rich haul of 38 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 24 goals and five assists - have come in 24 games in Ligue 1, where the Parisians are 12 points clear at the top with eight games to go.

The Real Madrid target's other goals have come in the Coupe de France - seven goals and three assists in four games - where Luis Enrique's side are into the semifinals.

The Parisians are also into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League - where the Frenchman has six goals and eight assists - with Barcelona up next.