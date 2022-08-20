"To be honest, I can't." - Manchester United target hints at exit from current club

Ajax winger Antony has revealed that he is considering a move away from the Dutch club amidst interest from Manchester United.

Antony has been Manchester United's top target to strengthen their attack since the start of the transfer window. However, Ajax have maintained that he is not available for a transfer, having already sold the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Sebastien Haller and Lisandro Martinez this summer.

The Red Devils' calamitous start to the 2022-23 season, though, prompted them to make another move for the 22-year-old. It emerged on Thursday (August 18) that they made a €80 million bid for him.

Ajax rejected the offer out of hand as they are reluctant to lose Antony with less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window. However, the Dutch giants now face an uphill battle to keep the Brazil international.

The winger has sparked further talk of a move to Manchester United after missing training on Friday (August 19). The Red Devils intend to make another attempt to convince Ajax to sanction the transfer as they are convinced that the player is keen on the move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian has now suggested that he would like to leave Ajax this summer. Queried about his future, he conceded that he cannot guarantee that he will be in Amsterdam at the end of the window. He told De Telegraaf [via @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter]:

"No. To be honest, I can't [guarantee]. I can say that I want to make the right decision together with my family, agents and Ajax. God decides my future in the end."

However, Antony went on to insist that he will not be disappointed if he is still at Ajax next month. He claimed that he relishes playing in the UEFA Champions League with the Eredivisie giants. He said:

"No, no, no! I am very happy at Ajax. I have a contract until 2025 and will give everything for this beautiful club with every second. I wear this shirt with pride."

"We are playing in the Champions League. I enjoy being here."

It now remains to be seen if Manchester United can convince Ajax to sell Antony this summer.

Manchester United have already raided Ajax this summer

Manchester United began by luring Erik ten Hag away from Ajax ahead of the season. They have trusted the Dutch tactician with the task of taking them back to the top of the Premier League and England.

Ten Hag then convinced the Old Trafford outfit to sign Lisandro Martinez from the Eredivisie club. The English giants forked out an initial sum of €57.3 million to sign the Argentina international.

The Red Devils could now persuade Ajax to sell Antony to them.

