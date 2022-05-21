"To be very honest" - Steve McManaman chooses between Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title ahead of final gameweek

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder Steve McManaman has stated that he is backing Manchester City to pip the Reds to the Premier League title.

The 50-year-old represented both sides during his playing days and now works as a commentator and pundit.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the former England international shared his thoughts on the title race, saying:

“Yes, I think Liverpool will go and beat Wolves because they are not in the greatest of form, and they will be on a high and the stadium will be rocking."

“But I just can’t see Manchester City doing anything but winning themselves, to be very honest."

“I think Liverpool will do the business and then roll onto the Champions League next week, but I can’t see past (Manchester City).”

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire and the top two still have a shot at winning it on the final day.

City currently hold a narrow one-point advantage ahead of Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

The Reds sit just behind them and will entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, with one eye firmly glued to the going-ons at Manchester.

They also have a UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to a week later.

Manchester City and Liverpool are still the two most dominant clubs in England

The two sides have raised the bar in Eglish football

The two sides have reached stratospheric heights in recent years while establishing a reign of dominance.

For context, each of the last five Premier League titles have been won by either side.

Their dominance has not been restricted to just the league, with domestic cup competitions having also been regularly won. The two sides have consistently made deep runs in the UEFA Champions League as well.

They have also each raised the bar for competitiveness in the English game and have set or broken records previously thought impossible.

The Premier League has consistently witnessed epic rivalries between a variety of duos over the years.

Manchester United reigned supreme in the early campaigns but Arsene Wenger's arrival at Arsenal helped push the Red Devils to the limit.

Sir Alex Ferguson's second great run was interspersed with Chelsea and Jose Mourinho proving their mettle.

Manchester City and Liverpool have upped the ante in competitiveness and their recent dominance in England could last for the foreseeable future.

