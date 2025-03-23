"To do this after Jurgen Klopp, who I liked, is incredible" - Former coach hails Arne Slot for his first season at Liverpool

Iconic former England manager Fabio Capello has heaped praise on Arne Slot for his exceptional first season with Liverpool. Capello hailed the Dutchman for filling in the massive shoes of Jurgen Klopp effortlessly.

Liverpool fans feared the worst when Klopp announced in January 2024 that he will step down after the 2023-24 season. Many were skeptical when Arne Slot was named as the legendary German manager's replacement but the Dutchman has proven his doubters wrong.

Slot looks destined to win the Premier League in his debut season, with his side leading the table by 16 points. Although the Reds have been knocked out of other competitions, Capello has labeled Slot's debut season in English football as 'incredible'.

Capello compared Slot's immediate success with his achievement with AC Milan after replacing Arrigo Sacchi. The ex-Juventus and Real Madrid manager said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"To do this after Jurgen Klopp, who I liked, is incredible. It’s a bit like my career. I arrived at AC Milan after Arrigo Sacchi and everyone said the team is finished, that they don’t like to work any more, they had won too many trophies. I think it’s more or less the same."

Jurgen Klopp spent nine years in charge of Liverpool and helped the Merseyside giants become a force to be reckoned with in both England and Europe. The Reds won eight trophies under his tutelage and also came close to winning several more trophies.

Alan Shearer urges Liverpool to replace Darwin Nunez with English striker

Alan Shearer has urged Liverpool to replace Darwin Nunez with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The all-time top scorer in the Premier League has backed the former Manchester City youngster for big things.

Shearer has insisted that Arne Slot's side need to invest in a new number nine and should sell Nunez. He named Delap as a player who could be the clinical finisher the Reds have been looking for. The pundit said on The Rest Is Football podcast, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Liverpool are going to need a centre-forward. They might try and move Nunez on and bring someone else into that position. There will be big football clubs after Delap I’m sure of that."

Delap came through the youth ranks of Manchester City and has impressed for Ipswich Town despite the Tractor Boys looking relegation-bound. He has 10 goals and two assists in 28 Premier League outings this season.

