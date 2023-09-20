"To me, that's a red flag" - Body language expert accuses Harry Kane of lying about happiness of joining Bayern instead of Manchester United

Harry Kane lied about deriving happiness from joining Bayern Munich instead of Manchester United this summer. That's according to body language expert Darren Santon, who says that the Englishman's body language suggested otherwise while he made those comments.

Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth £100 million this summer. In a recent interview, the former Tottenham Hotspur star discussed his move to the Allianz Arena where he said that he's happy after joining the Bavarians instead of the Red Devils.

“To be honest, over the summer, there was some talks between a few clubs in the background, but then Bayern was a team I was really interested by and really excited by, so there weren't too many other discussions once they came in (for me)," he told reporters.

Kane added:

“Obviously Manchester (United) are a great club. A really big club. But I decided to come here, and I'm really happy I have."

However, Santon reckons the striker's words weren't true. The body language expert explained his observation to MyBettingSites via DailyStar:

“His body language tells me that he did want to go to Manchester United. His left shoulder moves up and down when he talks about the other clubs that were in talks to sign him. This shrug is something we do when we want to give off the impression that we’re not bothered.

"But that would be the case if both shoulders moved, and in this instance, just one of Kane’s shoulders shrug, which means it’s a half-hearted attempt at appearing bothered. To me, that’s a red flag about his honesty about being happy, and he’s bothered by not being able to go elsewhere.

He continued:

"When most people start a sentence with ‘to be honest with you’, the chances are that they’re about to lie to you, and this is one of the first things that Harry Kane says before talking about his options in the summer, which is a huge red flag, and it tells me that everything he said next was not truthful.

"He uses distancing language when he’s talking about the discussions between Tottenham and Bayern Munich to disassociate himself from the deal. His eyebrows are down, and he pierces his lips, showing disappointment at the result.”

Harry Kane set to feature for Bayern Munich against Manchester United in Champions League

Harry Kane has started well in the Bundesliga.

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League campaign kicked off on Tuesday (September 19), with the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in action. The competition will continue on Wednesday as matchday 1 concludes.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United lock horns with each other at the Allianz Arena. Harry Kane will face the Red Devils for the first time since leaving England and is expected to lead the Bavarians' attack.

The striker has made a brilliant start in Germany, recording four goals and one assist in four Bundesliga appearances.