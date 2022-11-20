"To the media he said he was happy, but that there’s also the financial part of the club" - Barcelona superstar makes bold transfer claim involving Xavi

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong recently made an incredible transfer claim involving manager Xavi.

Speaking to Telegraaf, De Jong insisted that he never felt Xavi was not on his side. However, the Dutchman claimed that the club's financial issues made it difficult for the Spaniard.

"I never got the feeling that Xavi was against me. To the media he said that he was happy with me but that there’s also the financial part of the club. I really don’t put the blame on Xavi."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"I really don’t put the blame on Xavi". Frenkie de Jong to @Telegraaf: "I never got the feeling that Xavi was against me. To the media he said that he was happy with me but that there’s also the financial part of the club"."I really don’t put the blame on Xavi". Frenkie de Jong to @Telegraaf: "I never got the feeling that Xavi was against me. To the media he said that he was happy with me but that there’s also the financial part of the club". 🔵🔴 #FCB "I really don’t put the blame on Xavi". https://t.co/e6MrwxROLm

De Jong was subject to constant transfer speculations during the summer transfer window. Premier League giants like Manchester United and Chelsea were linked with a move for the Dutch midfielder.

De Jong has made 17 appearances for the Catalan club so far this season. However, he has started only 11 of those games and has managed two goals and one assist in them.

De Jong, however, doubled down on his claims that he is happy at Camp Nou and hopes to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

“I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect. I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years."

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong was annoyed with his contract details being released

Frenkie de Jong

De Jong recently said that he was not happy to find out that his contract details were made public. The Barcelona midfielder told Telegraaf (via Mirror):

"One day a paper published details from my contract, I didn't leak it and only one other party knew about this, so it had to be the club who did this. Suddenly there was a letter in which the question was asked whether my contract was still valid because the previous president made the contract. I found it very annoying that the club did this, but I had no further influence on things."

He added:

"I blame these people [those at Barca who wanted him out], but I have nothing to do with them. Yes, they are Barca for me because they lead the club. But I don't see them when I'm at the club. I have nothing to do with them in my daily life."

De Jong has registered 15 goals and 19 assists in 157 matches for Barcelona since joining the club from Ajax in 2019.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes