"To play there, you have to be a crack" - Carlos Tevez lavishes praise on Manchester United star who has adapted well to British culture

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez has praised Alejandro Garnacho for his seamless adaptation to life in England.

Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at Old Trafford after emerging as a prominent member of Erik ten Hag's side. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 games across competitions.

The Argentine winger has put in captivating performances for the Red Devils and has chipped in with some vital goals. Tevez has lauded his compatriot for the way he has embraced British culture and his contributions on the pitch. He told TyC Sports that Garnacho needs to be good to play for a side like Manchester United:

“Garnacho is good. To play for Manchester United, you have to be good. He’s playing for one of the top three clubs in the world, which are Real Madrid, Manchester City and United."

Tevez then touched on Garnacho's quick adaption to life in England with the Red Devils:

“It is not easy for Argentines to insert yourself into that culture (British). To play there, you have to be a crack.”

Garnacho has missed Manchester United's last 17 games due to an ankle injury he suffered in early March. However, he has been pictured in training with his teammates ahead of his side's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13).

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants more from Alejandro Garnacho after he pens 5-year contract

Erik ten Hag reacts to Garnacho (left) penning new deal.

Garnacho sealed his long-term future with Manchester United by signing a new five-year deal in late April. He's now tied to the Old Trafford outfit till 2028.

His manager Erik ten Hag was eager to keep hold of the Argentine attacker who he feels has now 'finalised' his youth days. He sent Garnacho a message following the announcement of his new contract, telling the club's website:

“Now he has finalised his youth; now he has to compete for the jersey and for the starting XI. So that’s another challenge for him and another test. You have to act and perform every day, especially in every game."

Garnacho will focus on helping the Red Devils clinch a top-four finish and potentially another piece of silverware. Ten Hag's men won the Carabao Cup in February, their first trophy in six years.

They face Manchester City on June 3 at Wembley in the first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. However, they have a top-four assault to continue with before that showdown.

