"To see him again by our side would be exceptional" - Barcelona star comments on Lionel Messi's possible return to Camp Nou

Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele has expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi rejoin the La Liga giants.

There are doubts about Messi's future in Paris as his contract expires at the end of the season. According to various reports, the forward will certainly leave the club as a free agent this summer.

The PSG superstar has interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner reportedly prefers to continue playing in Europe.

Barcelona are the only European club credited with an interest in signing Messi as things stand. The Blaugrana are keen to bring the forward back to the Camp Nou after reluctantly letting him go due to financial constraints in 2021.

The Spanish champions still need to resolve their financial issues to re-sign the Argentinian icon. They are hopeful that La Liga will accept the financial viability plan that they have submitted.

As Messi continues to be linked with a move back to Catalonia, Dembele has said that the talisman is regarded as a legend in Barcelona. The Frenchman added that he would be delighted to link up with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club.

"Messi is the absolute legend here. To see him again by our side would be exceptional," Dembele told French television program Telefoot.

Dembele shared the dressing room with Messi for four years at the Camp Nou before the Argentinian joined PSG in 2021. The pair played 95 games together across competitions and combined to score 15 times.

It is worth noting that there are doubts about Dembele's own future with the Blaugrana. There have been claims that the Spanish champions are considering selling the France international. However, according to Catalonian daily SPORT, the attacker, whose contract runs until 2024, is determined to stay at the club.

Barcelona planning to sign Lionel Messi's friend to lure him back

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have announced that they will leave Barcelona at the end of the season. As the Spanish duo are close friends with Lionel Messi, fans are concerned if their exits will persuade the PSG to not return to Catalonia.

However, the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has devised another plan to lure Lionel Messi back. He has set his sights on signing Angel Di Maria on a free transfer to convince the seven-time Ballon d'Or to return.

Di Maria's future at Juventus is in doubt as his contract expires at the end of the season. Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation as they look to reunite him with his national team captain Lionel Messi.

The pair have played 105 games together across competitions for Argentina and won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They also shared the dressing room at PSG last season, playing 24 games together and combining to score once.

