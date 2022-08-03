"To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal" - 25-year-old star hits out at treatment he received from Manchester United 

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has shared his frustration at the lack of opportunities at Old Trafford last season. He was unhappy at being left on the bench for majority of last campaign even after assurances that he will feature regularly.

Henderson, 25, joined newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on loan this summer and will look to get more playing time. He played just five matches for the Red Devils last season across competitions.

The Englishman stated that he was assured of being the first-choice keeper at Manchester United after he returned from the England camp. He even turned down multiple loan offers for the same reason. However, he had to play second fiddle to David de Gea throughout the season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Henderson said (via GOAL):

"I turned so many good loans down last summer for that reason [being promised the No.1 spot], and they wouldn't let me go. It was frustrating. To sit there and waste 12 months is criminal really, at my age. I was fuming."

He continued:

"The conversation I had, coming out of the Euro squad, was that you're coming back here to be the number one goalkeeper. I got Covid - unfortunately, no one followed through with anything they told me."

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, Henderson will hope to feature regularly at Nottingham Forest and make his way into the England squad.

Erik ten Hag keen on signing winger at Manchester United

As per journalist Alex Crook, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen on signing Ajax winger Antony this summer.

The Brazilian also wants to reunite with his former manager at Old Trafford. However, Ajax's asking price for the 22-year-old has put off the Red Devils.

Regarding United's interest in Antony, Crook told GiveMeSport:

“It’s 50/50 at this stage. Ten Hag is very keen. The player wants to come, but Ajax are in quite a strong position because they’ve already raised money by selling Martinez and Haller, so they don’t need to sell him on the cheap.”

As per the Daily Mail, Ajax value Antony at a whopping £84 million.

The Brazilian has played 79 matches for Ajax in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing 20 assists.

Manchester United currently have Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga in attack. Hence, it will be interesting to see if they spend a large amount to sign Antony.

The Red Devils will begin their Premier League 2022-23 campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

