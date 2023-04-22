“To welcome the best player in the world would be incredibly impactful” – Ex-Barcelona coach comments on Lionel Messi joining MLS

Former Barcelona coach Gerardo Tata Martino recently spoke about Lionel Messi potentially making a move to the MLS. The Argentine superstar is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He is yet to sign an extension and looks set to leave in the summer.

While Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, there are rumors of a potential transfer to the MLS, with Inter Miami interested in him. Martino sounded excited at the prospect of Messi moving to the United States.

He said (via AS):

“In MLS, a league that continues to take steps forward, and one that seeks a level of excellence any time it makes changes, to welcome the best player in the world would be incredibly impactful.”

Messi scored 41 goals and provided 15 assists in 45 matches under Martino for the Catalan club. Martino is not the only one endorsing Lionel Messi's potential move to the MLS this summer.

Former MLS star Carlos Ruiz recently told EFE:

“I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow."

He added:

"Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”

Lionel Messi had a legendary spell at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as Barcelona's greatest player ever. He came up through the academies of La Masia before making his first-team debut. Messi scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Blaugrana.

He won 35 major trophies with the Catalan club, an incredible achievement. His trophy cabinet includes 10 La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League trophies, and more.

Messi also won six Ballon d'Or titles while being an active Barca player. Given his legacy, Messi's return to Camp Nou would be a dream come true for the fans. However, there are still questions about a potential comeback.

Poll : 0 votes