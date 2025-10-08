"To win big awards like that you need more than talent" - Djibril Cisse explains what Chelsea star has to do to win Ballon d'Or in the future

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has told Chelsea star Estevao Willian that he needs to be mentally strong to win the Ballon d'Or in his career. He believes that the Brazilian has the talent, but wants him to deliver consistently in the big moments.

Speaking to Poker Strategy, Cisse said that Estevao Willian changed the game for Chelsea against Liverpool before scoring the winner in the 95th minute. He believes that the Brazilian youngster can win the Ballon d'Or in his career, but he needs to maintain the level to challenge Barcelona's Lamine Yamal. He said (via Tribal Football):

“It is really good to see Estavao playing so well in the Premier League at the moment at such a young age. He has put in some really strong performances this season. I thought he changed the game against Liverpool. There are a lot of talented young players at the moment like him and Lamine Yamal, but their careers will depend a lot on how they grow up."

"Yamal was second in the Ballon d’Or, but to win big awards like that you need more than talent. Estevao will need to be mentally strong and consistent at the top level with more big moments, but the goal against Liverpool will certainly help him a lot.”

Lamine Yamal finished second in the Ballon d'Or 2025, while the only Chelsea player in the Top 10 was Cole Palmer at eighth. Estevao Willian came fourth in the Kopa trophy, which the Barcelona teenager won for the second successive season.

Chelsea star Estevao Willian on Ballon d'Or battle with Lamine Yamal

Chelsea star Estevao Willian spoke to AS earlier this year, admitting that he was looking forward to a Ballon d'Or battle with Lamine Yamal. He believes that the Barcelona star and Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono are his biggest competitors and said:

"[Yamal] is a fantastic young man, a great player who had an incredible season. I followed him closely in the Champions League, and I was really rooting for him and Raphinha, especially. Mastantuono is also a great player who's been growing a lot."

"I've also followed his games since he's been playing in South America. He has incredible potential. I sincerely hope so [to have a Ballon d'Or battle]. We're all the same age, and it would be incredible and very interesting to find ourselves in that situation."

Estevao Willian joined Chelsea this summer, after the Blues agreed a deal with Palmeiras in 2024. He has managed to get one goal and one assist in the Premier League so far.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More