“Today is the day I say goodbye to the club” – Liverpool forward pens emotional farewell message after deciding to leave Anfield 

Liverpool forward Layton Stewart has shared an emotional farewell message after his permanent move to Preston North End this summer.

The 20-year-old forward represented the Reds at the U18, U19 and U21 levels. He scored 45 goals and provided seven assists in 62 games for their youth sides across competitions.

Stewart then suffered a long-term injury but recovered well and made his only senior appearance last season in an EFL Cup clash against Derby County. The Englishman started the third-round clash, which Liverpool won on penalties.

He has now secured a move to Championship side Preston North End as he shared an emotional farewell message on social media:

"To Liverpool, where do I start … today is the day I say goodbye to the club that I’ve been at for the last 16 years of my life, this club has been all that I’ve known - but now i think it’s time for me to take the next step in my career."

He added:

"I think it’s time for me to take the next step in my career. What a journey it has been, from signing for Liverpool at the age of five, with a dream of playing for the first team, to then getting the chance to make my debut at Anfield! With everything else along the way - I will hold these memories and feelings close for the rest of my career."

Stewart thanked everyone at the club and the fans, concluding by sharing a message for his teammates:

"I wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone involved with the club; from the coaching team, to the medical team and also the kitchen staff, both past and present, I would like to thank all the fans who have supported me during my time."

He added:

"And lastly to my team-mates, the ones I’ve lived this journey with everyday. It's been a pleasure, and I’ve made friends and memories for life I want to wish you all the best of luck for the future, and I’m sure our paths will cross again on the pitch! Thank you, Reds."

Fullback Calvin Ramsay also completed a season-long loan move to Preston from Liverpool this summer.

Fabrizio Romano rubbishes claims of Liverpool's interest in Serie A forward

As per Correire dello Sport, Liverpool are interested in signing Federico Chiesa this summer. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that he's unaware of any such links (via FootballTransfers).

The Reds were linked with Chiesa in 2019 and 2021, but a move never materialised. The Italian winger moved to Juventus on loan from Fiorentina in 2020 before it was made permanent last summer.

Chiesa has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 94 games for the Bianconeri. He garnered plenty of interest after his stunning performances helped Italy win UEFA Euro 2020. The 25-year-old scored two goals in four knockout games.