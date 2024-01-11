"Today was fun, amazing crowd" - Real Madrid star hits back after being constantly booed by Saudi fans during Atletico clash

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos delivered a sarcastic response via social media following his side's 5-3 win over Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de España semi-finals.

Despite entering the field of play only in the second half, Kroos was given a rather negative reception rife with jeering and whistling by the Saudi fans.

Following the game, the German took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to deliver a sarcastic response about the fans.

"That was fun today! Amazing crowd"

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Kroos up in his post-match interview, questioning the reception given to the midfielder as well.

"I don't understand the whistles. I don't understand them, honestly. And I don't think Kroos does either."

Los Blancos are now one step closer to potentially lifting their 13th Supercopa de España title, having overcome their cross-town rivals.

Atletico Madrid started the game very well, grabbing the lead after just six minutes on the clock. Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy then scored to put Real ahead, but Antoine Griezmann equalized for Diego Simeone's men before the break.

Rudiger's own goal in the 78th minute put his team in a tough spot but Daniel Caravajal pulled them out of it with a thumping effort to make it 3-3 after 85 minutes.

Substitutes Joselu and Brahim Diaz took matters into their own hands in extra time, scoring in the second period to put the result beyond all doubt.

Real Madrid will face the winners of the game between Barcelona and Osasuna later tonight in the final on Sunday, January 14.

Real Madrid continue dominance over Atletico in knockout competitions

Atletico Madrid have become one of the top competitors in Europe since talismanic manager Diego Simeone took over the reins in 2011. Since joining, the Argentine has won them multiple honors, including two La Liga titles, two Europa League titles and one Copa del Rey.

However, Atleti have been unable to exercise similar success against their closest and fiercest rivals Real Madrid, who have knocked them out of multiple competitions over the last decade.

Los Blancos have defeated Atletico Madrid in two Champions League finals and have also knocked them out of the competition in prior rounds on multiple occasions.

They have also knocked Atleti out of the Supercopa de España in the past, as well as the Copa del Rey.

Whilst Simeone has played a major part in balancing the power in the Spanish capital, it seems there is a lot more work to be done before a shift occurs.