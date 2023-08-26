"Today he gave me reasons to play him more"- Mikel Arteta accepts his 'fault' after substitute shines in Arsenal's draw with Fulham

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been responsible for Fabio Vieira's lack of playing time in an Arsenal shirt.

The Portuguese playmaker was signed from Porto for €35 million last summer and played 499 minutes in the Premier League last term. He hasn't found much luck with playing time this season either.

Vieira was brought on in the 56th minute of Arsenal's league draw against Fulham earlier today (26 August). It was his first league appearance of the campaign as he came on to help the Gunners overturn a 1-0 deficit at the Emirates.

The 22-year-old, who replaced Kai Havertz, made an instant impact, winning the penalty for Bukayo Saka's equalizer before assisting Eddie Nketiah's 72nd-minute goal. After the game, Arteta spoke of the former Porto midfielder and told BBC Match of the Day:

"Fabio [Vieira] was involved in everything we created and I am really happy with that. To see players with the ability to make and take chances with quality... It is my fault that Fabio has not played more and today he gave me reasons to play him more."

Vieira was left as an unused substitute in Arsenal's league wins against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace this month. Perhaps he could now compete with Havertz for a starting position, with the Germany international failing to impress in the No. 8 role.

Fulham star content with 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Joao Palhinha was the late hero for Fulham in his team's 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

They failed to record their first win against the Gunners since January 2012 but the Portuguese midfielder was content with the result at full-time. After the game, the 28-year-old midfielder told BBC MOTD:

"Unfortunately we didn't win but I think it is a good result. It is always tough to play against Arsenal. We came to try to win but the most important thing was the effort we showed until the end, even with 10 men."

Fulham were reduced to 10 men in the 83rd minute after Calvin Bassey was sent off but defended well to secure a draw. They had just 28% possession and eight fewer shots on target as compared to the hosts' 11.

But manager Marco Silva can take pride in his team's response after they lost 3-0 to Brentford at home before their visit to the Emirates. As for Palhinha, he seems set to stay at Craven Cottage.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool ended their interest in the 28-year-old, with his £90 million price tag being one of the reasons behind their decision.