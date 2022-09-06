"Today, I like to see Messi" - Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele names his idols and the players he currently follows

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has named players, current and former, who he likes to watch and follow, including former teammate Lionel Messi.

Dembele, 25, joined the Blaugrana from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €105 million in 2017. However, his recurring injury issues limited him to just 150 matches before the start of the current season, in which he contributed 32 goals and 34 assists.

Since Xavi's appointment as Barcelona manager in November 2021, the Frenchman has found form. Dembele was La Liga's top assist provider last season with 13 assists in just 21 matches.

His previous contract with the Spanish club ran out earlier this summer with big question marks over his future at Camp Nou. But his recent form prompted the club to offer him a new two-year deal and he has started the new season well, registering one goal and two assists in four matches.

Speaking recently to SPORT, the Frenchman revealed his idols and the players he likes to follow. He said:

“I used to really like Steven Gerrard. I loved Iniesta and Messi, they are my idols. Today I like to see Messi, Mahrez. I love Riyadh. I like to see the good ends. Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane."

Dembele has, of course, played alongside Messi and Andres Iniesta at Barcelona. The Argentine left the club last summer to join Paris Saint-Germain. Iniesta, on the other hand, left the Blaugrana in 2018 and joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic could leave this summer

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Miralem Pjanic could soon join Sharjah FC this summer. The UAE club have offered the Barcelona midfielder a three-year deal and he could join them in the near future.

Pjanic, 32, joined the Blaugrana from Juventus in 2020 but after one season at Camp Nou, he was loaned out to Besiktas. He played 26 matches for the Turkish club before returning to the club but is yet to feature for them so far this term.

As per another report by Romano, the Bosnian could join Sharjah FC as early as Tuesday (September 6).

