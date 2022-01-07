“Today I would say I have a better physique” – 47-year-old former Brazil international insists he is in better shape than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Brazil player Ze Roberto has compared his physique to that of Cristiano Ronaldo, noting that he played until he was 43 years old.

The Brazilian legend enjoyed an amazing career that saw him win five league titles, a Champions League trophy and the Copa America twice. He played for clubs like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

At 47, most would expect that the Brazilian would have lost his figure in middle age. However, Roberto, who played with legends like Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho, has maintained a surprisingly ripped physique.

The former Selecao midfielder became a personal trainer since hanging up his boots after playing into his 40’s in 2017. Roberto believes his body is in better shape than Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballer renowned for his amazing physique.

He said:

“Today I would say that I have a better physique [than Cristiano Ronaldo], because I played until I was 43 years old. If he does, I will say it is him.”

The former player also explained the living habits that helped him retain his excellent shape, saying:

“I have no vices. I don’t drink alcoholic beverages, I don’t smoke, I eat very well, I sleep well. I have my family, which is my greatest security. I think those are important factors to reach the age I reached and still continue playing at a high level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United set to take on Aston Villa early next week

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo will be in a position to hurt Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard when the Red Devils take on Aston Villa. The Villans have been excellent since the appointment of Gerrard as manager. However, they now stand in the way of a Manchester United team desperate for points if they have any hope of qualifying in the Champions League.

Villa will have to be wary of Manchester United’s superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward has been in stand-out form for the Red Devils since he re-signed in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has bagged eight goals and laid on three assists in his 16 league games for Manchester United so far. Fans will expect the Portuguese maestro to take the game to Aston Villa and get himself on the score sheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently leads the Manchester United scoring charts and he will be determined to be their top goalscorer come the end of the season.

