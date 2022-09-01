"Today, it is impossible" - Agent explains why Chelsea will not sign 19-year-old midfielder before transfer deadline

The agent of Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has claimed it will be 'impossible' for Chelsea to sign the prospect this summer.

Zakharyan is a highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder who is already a first-team regular for the Russian Premier League outfit. The attacking midfielder has scored 13 times in 53 appearances for the club and has four Russia caps.

The Evening Standard claims that the teenager has a release clause of £12.6 million, but sanctions on the Russian economy make paying the transfer fee extremely difficult.

Chelsea have submitted €15m bid for Dinamo Moscow talent Arsen Zakharyan, player's agent Pavel Andreev tells RB Sport: "It's true. The agreement is close". Chelsea already invested almost £40 in Chukwuemeka [2003], Casadei [2003], Hutchinson [2003] and Slonina [2004].

Agent Rafaela Pimenta told Sport-Express that a deal for him to join the Premier League is now 'impossible' due to the short amount of time remaining in the transfer window.

He claimed (as quoted by Football.London):

"Today, it is impossible to complete Arsen Zakharyan's move (this transfer window). This transfer is not frozen until January, but it is possible. Now we are still working to ensure that Dinamo Moscow can receive money from Chelsea."

Last month, The Evening Standard quoted Pimenta claiming that a deal to bring his client to west London was 'close' as the Blues aim to bring the average age of their squad down.

Aston Villa starlet Carney Chukwuemeka and Inter Milan prospect Cesare Casadei are two teenage midfield prospects who have already joined Stamford Bridge this summer.

Talks are ongoing, today will be the decisive round.



Chelsea will try to close the deal at the end of the day. (via SE)



FA is not blocking Arsen Zakharyan's move to Chelsea, according to Sport Express. Talks are ongoing, today will be the decisive round. Chelsea will try to close the deal at the end of the day.

Pundit slams Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for making excuses once again

The Blues have endured a stuttering start to the season after winning just two of their opening five Premier League encounters.

Midfield is becoming a real problem for the club, with N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both out with injuries and Conor Gallagher potentially leaving again on loan.

Following his team's 2-1 defeat at Southampton, Tuchel bemoaned his ever-growing injury list as Ruben Loftus-Cheek appeared to limp off.

But O'Hara wasn't impressed with the German, as the former Tottenham midfielder told TalkSPORT (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think that’s a disgrace what he’s coming out with. You’ve got one of the best squads in the country. You can sign all the best players you’ve ever wanted. You throw cash at every problem you have. You’ve got an unbelievable youth setup."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I think what Tuchel is coming out with is a disgrace.”



“You throw cash at every problem, you’ve got one of the best squads in the country & youth set up.”



“Don’t come out with excuses. You’re not good enough!”



"I think what Tuchel is coming out with is a disgrace." "You throw cash at every problem, you've got one of the best squads in the country & youth set up." "Don't come out with excuses. You're not good enough!" Jamie O'Hara slams Tuchel for his squad depth comments

He further continued:

“Don’t start coming out with excuses that you’ve only got 16 players to train with. You’re not good enough. The players ain’t stepping up, and you’re getting it wrong.”

